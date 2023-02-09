Subscribe
“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
“Recursion,” Blake Crouch, Ballentine, 2020.
“The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking, 2021.
“Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2023.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Simon & Schuster 2022.
“Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” (Finlay Donovan #3), Elle Cosimano, Minotaur, 2023.
“Little Blue Truck’s Valentine,” Alice Schertle, Clarion, 2020.
“Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well Being,” Mary Beth Albright, Countryman, 2022.
“Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, Ecco, 2012.
“We Don’t Eat Our Classmates,” Ryan Higgins, Disney-Hyperion, 2018.
