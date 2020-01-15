Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld came into the spotlight in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with his network television show, Seinfeld. However, he’s more than the show, which he’s shown in the more than 20 years since the show has ended. He has a hit Netflix show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and there’s plans for a new show, Jerry Before Seinfeld, which will show the comedian in his early days playing comedy clubs in New York City. Seinfeld is known particularly for his “clean comedy,” when generally doesn’t feature any swearing or mature content, which he has called “lazy” in the past. Seinfeld has been true to form since the early days of his career. His hit show Seinfeld fell along the same lines, with characters rarely drinking or using drugs, though they still found ways to engage in debauchery and self-centered behavior.
