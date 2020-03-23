With people spending more time at home (and picking up new reading material), some may be looking for more radical fare. Haymarket Books is a non-profit, independent publishing house based out of Chicago specializing in just that.
“Our mission is to publish books that contribute to struggles for social and economic justice,” the publisher notes on its website.
The publishing house took its name in honor of the Haymarket Affair of 1886, a peaceful demonstration-turned-massacre over workers' rights. Haymarket has published over 500 titles, and it now offers 10 free Ebooks available for download.
The publisher also runs a book club. For $30 a month, members will receive a 50% discount on all Haymarket titles, a print and Ebook subscription that gives both a physical and digital copy of every book in its main imprint and a print copy of every title from its Historical Materialism/Studies in Critical Social Sciences series.