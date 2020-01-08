Comedians cinema club: labyrinth
The 1986 cult-classic film Labyrinth is the culmination of efforts from creative dream team Jim Henson, the iconic puppeteer behind The Muppets; and Star Wars creator George Lucas. It chronicles the journey of 15-year-old Sarah, who attempts to rescue her brother after wishing him away to another world. Her brother, Toby, is in the clutches of the Goblin King, played by David Bowie. While the movie is well-loved, it was not met with welcome from critics or the box office. It was ultimately the last movie Jim Henson ever directed. Now, a troupe of Boise comedians are trying their hands at recreating the movie at this month’s Comedians Cinema Club. The event comes with a disclaimer, the comedians may not remember much of the movie, and some may have never seen it to begin with.
8:30 p.m. $20. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, visualartscollective.com.