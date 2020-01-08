Chorizo and Solomo Cooking Class
Basque culture is steeped in tradition. From dance to dress, the they have a rich history and ways of expressing it. With those cultural traditions comes food, two notable items are chorizo and solomo. Local basque eatery Txikiteo is throwing a how-to demonstration on making the iconic Basque meats, complete with wine pairings. Dan Ansotegui, catering director at Txikiteo, remembers heading up to the Sun Valley area for his grandmother’s Basque dinners, chorizo and solomo were always bountiful at these dinners, and he plans to share his family recipe with a small group. Beverage director Stuart Mitton will also be there, showing guests which wines pair best with the meats and why. Attendees will receive recipe cards to take home, as well as discounted bottles of wine. The limit is 12 people per class.
6-8 p.m. $40. Txikiteo, 175 N. 14th St., Boise, txikiteo.com.