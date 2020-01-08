Boise Classic Movies: The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings is arguably the most influential fantasy book series of all time. J. R. R. Tolkien’s universe, which includes the three books of the Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the Silmarillion, has laid the foundation for countless authors since its publishing in 1954. The main story follows Frodo, a hobbit who lives happily in The Shire. However, a magic ring is bestowed upon him, and he learns that it is the One Ring, crafted by the evil lord Sauron to enslave the world. He sets out on a quest to destroy it with the help of some warriors. The Fellowship of the Ring will play Friday, Jan. 10, while its sequel The Two Towers will play Saturday, Jan. 11. The final film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, will play Saturday, Jan. 25.
Friday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. $9-$11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise, boiseclassicmovies.com.