I don’t know about everyone else, but I’m still pretty wiped out from last weekend … Boise Pride and Art in the Park really took it out of me. I could definitely use a relaxing weekend in, but I’m conflicted because there’s still so much going on in Boise that I don’t want to miss. If you’re hoping to keep last weekend’s vibes rolling, look no further than the Hyde Park Street Fair which is taking place all weekend at Camel’s Back Park. The street fair is one of Boise’s most iconic events, so you should definitely check it out if you’ve never been. And if that doesn’t suit your fancy, here are a few of our other top picks of upcoming local events. Be sure to check out the BW calendar for more.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Femme Von Follies’ Tales From the Strip, Visual Arts Collective (VAC), 3638 Osage St., 9 p.m; doors at 8. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Tickets:eventbrite.com.
The Femme Von Follies’ Tales From The Strip will be a “night filled with campy horror inspired burlesque, cabaret, pole dancing, drag queens, kings and gogo dancing,” according to the the website. The show will feature over a dozen performers, including Bobbi Marie Pins, Coco Freeo, Derrick Douche, Kate E Gaga, Lady October and more.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Idaho Water Garden and Koi Society’s 29th Annual Koi Show, Edwards Greenhouse & Flowershop, 4106 Sand Creek St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free entry.
Did you know that Boise has one of just 11 koi shows in the United States each year? The annual koi show, hosted by the Idaho Water Garden and Koi Society, is in its 29th year and features “a trade show with both wet and dry vendors that cater to our hobby, selling various merchandise and koi fish,” according to the organizer’s website. The event has been held at a variety of Boise locations, such as the Idaho Botanical Gardens, but this year organizers have partnered up with Edwards Greenhouse and Flowershop. Attendees can expect plenty of koi display tanks, bonsai displays, food trucks, raffles and a live music performance from Japanese drummers, Kawa Taiko.
Recycled Minds, a local improv comedy company, is hosting an improv comedy show with live and silent auctions — a portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Watching Miracle, a nonprofit “dedicated to treating mental trauma.” General admission to the comedy show and auction is $50 and includes two alcoholic beverages, light snacks, two free tickets to future shows and more. You can also upgrade to the VIP package for $100, which includes everything in general admission, along with appetizers, dinner and dessert by Pel-Appino Catering and early access to the silent auction.