I don’t know about everyone else, but I’m still pretty wiped out from last weekend … Boise Pride and Art in the Park really took it out of me. I could definitely use a relaxing weekend in, but I’m conflicted because there’s still so much going on in Boise that I don’t want to miss. If you’re hoping to keep last weekend’s vibes rolling, look no further than the Hyde Park Street Fair which is taking place all weekend at Camel’s Back Park. The street fair is one of Boise’s most iconic events, so you should definitely check it out if you’ve never been. And if that doesn’t suit your fancy, here are a few of our other top picks of upcoming local events. Be sure to check out the BW calendar for more.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

