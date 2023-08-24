Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 2023 Western Idaho Fair has arrived in all its glory — with food, games, rides, animals and more, there is plenty to keep you entertained. But just because the fair is here, doesn’t mean the rest of Boise slows down.

For those who aren’t the biggest fair fans, and for anyone who has already made their annual trip to the fairgrounds, there are still plenty of other events and activities happening around Boise this weekend. Here are a few of our tops picks for anyone who won’t be at the fair and is looking for something fun to do, and be sure to check out the BW calendar for more.

Recommended for you

Load comments