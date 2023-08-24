The 2023 Western Idaho Fair has arrived in all its glory — with food, games, rides, animals and more, there is plenty to keep you entertained. But just because the fair is here, doesn’t mean the rest of Boise slows down.
For those who aren’t the biggest fair fans, and for anyone who has already made their annual trip to the fairgrounds, there are still plenty of other events and activities happening around Boise this weekend. Here are a few of our tops picks for anyone who won’t be at the fair and is looking for something fun to do, and be sure to check out the BW calendar for more.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
15th Annual Pooch Party, Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $25 for first dog; $10 per additional dog. Tickets:nampa.activityreg.com.
The annual Pooch Party, held at Lakeview Park in Nampa, is exactly what it sounds like — a party for your pooch. The event starts off with a one-mile scenic walk around the park, followed by a dog-only swim session at the Lakeview Water Park. There will also be pet-friendly vendors, a canine cake walk, raffles and other contests. All proceeds go towards funding Nampa’s dog parks.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
AID Boise Indian Food Festival, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., 5 p.m. Free admission. Food tickets:aidindia.org.
The AID Boise Indian Food Festival is a local fundraiser for the Association for India’s Development, a volunteer movement “supporting grassroots organizations in India.” The event will feature a variety of Indian cuisine such as shahi paneer, butter chicken, chicken biryani, Kerala fish curry and more. There will also be henna booths and live music.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Music on the Patio — Lindzey Autumn, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, 2 to 5 p.m. Free admission.
Bogus Basin is well known to people in Boise as being a top local ski destination, but during the summer it also offers a variety of free activities. One such activity is the Music on the Patio, a free outdoor concert series held at Bogus Basin every weekend throughout the summer. Double R Ranch BBQ offers food and drinks at the events. This week, the performer is local artist Lindzey Autumn. Autumn has been singing and songwriting from a young age, taking inspiration from artists such as Loreena Mckennitt, Alison Krauss, Amy Lee and Sarah McLachlan.