The weekend is fast approaching, and while the prospect of staying in and enjoying the breeze from our air conditioning may seem enticing, I’m sure many of us will rue not spending more time in the sun once winter comes around. So, with that in mind here are three suggestions to brighten up your weekend (literally).
Friday, July 14Snow Capped Cider Debut, Meriwether Cider House, 4pm — 8pm. Combating the heat might not come in a more fun format than Meriwether Cider House’s upcoming event. Snow-Capped Cider, a company based out of Colorado, known for its over 100-year-old orchard, will be making its Cider House debut. In celebration the Cider House for a limited time only will be offering snow cones, flavored with Snow Capped Cider. So, for anyone looking for a refreshment from the sun (or the more literal refreshments) the Cider House could have you covered.
Saturday, July 15Walking Art Tour, Boise Cultural District, 9:30 — 10:30 a.m., or 11 a.m. — noon, pre-register online. For those looking to experience Boise’s art in the summer’s light then The Walking Art Tour could be an event of intrigue. Organized by the Boise City Department of Arts & History, this tour is an hour in duration and explores Boise’s collection of public art in the Boise cultural district. The tour is a mix of exercise as well as art and could be the perfect start to your Saturday.
Sunday, July 16Gogol Bordello, Knitting Factory, (doors open 7 p.m.) 8 p.m. A band filled with musicians from around the world, and an eastern European sound that is unique to Boise’s music scene. This concert offers you the chance to expose yourself to a new genre of music and performance and could provide a lot more memories than sitting at home waiting for the week to start again.