...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Somehow it’s already August, which means a good portion of the summer has come and gone and I don’t feel like I’ve been getting out nearly enough — especially considering how many events and activities are happening in Boise everyday.
If you’re feeling similar, check out the Boise Weekly calendar, which is full of things to do this weekend. Here are some of our top picks of events that are sure to keep you entertained all weekend long.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Lecture by Lushes — a Drunken Lecture Series, Mad Swede Brew Hall Downtown, 816 W. Bannock St., 7 to 8:30 p.m. $15 general admission, $28 for banquet seats. Tickets:eventbrite.com.
Mad Swede Brew Hall regularly hosts a variety of events, like comedy and live music, but one event that stands out from the rest is the Lecture by Lushes series. The series, which is held monthly, features a handful of “smart people who will teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered.” The speakers and topics change each month and this month’s topics include pirates, dog training, pro wrestling, tarot cards and magicians.
Bonus: If you don’t want to go home just yet, Mad Swede also has Friday night karaoke afterwards until 2 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Unlikely Friends Improv Comedy Show, The Creative Space, 121 E. 34th St., 8 to 9:30 p.m. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets:recycledmindscomedy.com.
Recycled Minds Comedy is a local comedy club held at the Creative Space in Boise and their upcoming show, Unlikely Friends Improv, is sure to be a fun time. The show will feature comedians Andrea Korn, Meagan Gray, Katie Eastman, Malcolm Jackson, Andrew Lyman and Parley DuFort.
The show is taking inspiration from “Friends” the TV show, and because it’s improv, will also be taking inspiration from the audience. And the best part? The show is family friendly, so make sure you bring the kiddos along for the laughs.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
CAMP Cocktail’s Mixology Expedition, CAMP Cocktail Bar at the Warehouse Food Hall, 370 S. Eighth St., 1 to 3 p.m. $40. Tickets:simpletix.com.
Have you ever been at a bar and been mesmerized by the bartender as they quickly make drink after drink? If you have, CAMP Cocktail’s Mixology Expedition is the perfect chance to take a closer look at the world of mixology and bartending. Attendees will learn all about the basics of bartending and making delicious cocktails. Tickets also include two craft cocktails, a variety of tasters and a souvenir pint glass.