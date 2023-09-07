The weekend is nearly here and it’s absolutely jam-packed with some of Boise’s most iconic events — the Boise Pride Festival and Art and the Park will be taking over downtown, providing locals with endless things to see and do.
If you’re looking for something else to do, however, the Boise Weekly calendar is full of plenty of other local happenings. While we’ll be at Boise Pride this weekend (look for Boise Weekly in the Pride parade!), we still picked a few of our other favorite events that you should check out!
Comedian Chris Fairbanks has been performing comedy for more than two decades, being featured on shows such as Comedy Central, TBS and Amazon. He also hosts the podcast, “Do You Need A Ride?!” with comedian Karen Kilgariff. Fairbanks’ show in Boise is a 21+ event and is one of the first shows kicking off the Lounge at the End of the Universe’s “Comedy Season.” The venue offers food from local restaurant BBQ4LIFE until 15 minutes after the show begins.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9Streetwise Women’s Self Defense Class (age 15+), Idaho DanceSport, 600 S. Orchard St., 2 to 5 p.m. $50. Email info@streetwiseselfdefense.com to reserve your spot.
The Streetwise Women’s Self Defense Class is your chance to get active, have fun and learn to protect yourself. The three-hour class will teach women and girls over the age of 15 how to defend themselves against “inappropriate/unwanted touching, pushing, holding, pulling hair, choking and grabbing from behind.” Attendees will also learn about communicating boundaries, bystander intervention strategies, how to recognize a predator and more. Streetwise Self Defense was established in Boise in 2014 and have since helped over 1,500 women through their program.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10Biketoberfest with The Handlebar Roadshow, Barbarian Brewing Taproom, 114 E. 32nd St., 2 to 7 p.m. Free admission.
Do you think you have what it takes to race around on a strange bicycle? If so, make sure you stop by “Biketoberfest with the Handlebar Roadshow.” The event is hosted by Barbarian Brewing in collaboration with the Handlebar Boise, Prefunk Nampa and the Boise Coop. They will have a Sizzlin’ Stone Pizza food truck starting at 2 p.m; practice races will run from 4 to 5 p.m. before the official race takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. You must be 21+ to enter the race and there will be prizes for the winners!