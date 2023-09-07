Support Local Journalism


The weekend is nearly here and it’s absolutely jam-packed with some of Boise’s most iconic events — the Boise Pride Festival and Art and the Park will be taking over downtown, providing locals with endless things to see and do.

If you’re looking for something else to do, however, the Boise Weekly calendar is full of plenty of other local happenings. While we’ll be at Boise Pride this weekend (look for Boise Weekly in the Pride parade!), we still picked a few of our other favorite events that you should check out!

