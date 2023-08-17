...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Boise Water Lantern Festival takes place at Julia Davis Park from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19.
For those who are still in school, whether as a student, teacher or faculty member, summer vacation is nearing its end. With the start of school rapidly approaching, it’s time to take full advantage of what’s left of summer.
If you need some guidance on how to do that, we’re here to help. There are countless events and activities taking place all throughout the Treasure Valley this weekend — here are just a few of our favorites.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18Boise Tattoo Convention 2023, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Opens at 3 p.m. $20 a day, $45 for three day pass. Tickets:ticketmaster.com.
Taking place on Friday, but also Saturday and Sunday, is the Boise Tattoo Convention. The convention, previously known as the Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention, is the city’s “only locally run tattoo convention,” according to the website. There will be dozens of tattoo artists in attendance from all around the world and is a great chance to see a ton unique and impressive artistry. All of the registered tattoo artists can be found on the Boise Tattoo Convention’s Instagram — if you’re hoping to get tattooed you’ll have to contact an artist directly.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19Boise Water Lantern Festival, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., 6 to 10 p.m. $46 in advance; $56 day of the event. Tickets:tickets.waterlanternfestival.com.
The Boise Water Lantern Festival brings together “the magic of friends, family, great food, and a beautiful array of twinkling lanterns on the waterfront.” Guests will all receive a lantern to decorate with messages of “hope, love, dreams, goals, remembrance or whatever your heart desires,” and then everyone will put a candle in their lantern and launch them into the water.
The event will feature an array of food trucks, as well as live music from local pop duo Steady Rush. To make the festival as sustainable as possible, the Water Lantern Festival staff clean up all lanterns and trash after the event — the LED candles are also reused at other events.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20Birds ARE Dinosaurs, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road., 1 to 2 p.m. $5. Tickets:eventbrite.com.
Most of us have probably heard someone call birds “modern day dinosaurs,” but do you know what that actually means? Come find out in this unique lecture that will change how you see our feathered friends. The lecture will be given by Dr. Dan Luna, who is a professor in the Department of Geosciences at Boise State University. While the lecture is geared toward adults, younger attendees will “still learn even if they don’t understand everything.”