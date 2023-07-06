Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


July is upon us and Boise’s storms seem to have finally settled down — but that means that summer heat is officially here. With expected temperatures in the 90s and above for the foreseeable future, it’s time to find ways to beat the heat without forgetting to enjoy the sunshine.

The Boise River is now open for floating which is always a great weekend activity, but if that isn’t your style there is still plenty to do. Here are a few of our favorite events coming up as we head into the weekend.

Recommended for you

Load comments