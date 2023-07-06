July is upon us and Boise’s storms seem to have finally settled down — but that means that summer heat is officially here. With expected temperatures in the 90s and above for the foreseeable future, it’s time to find ways to beat the heat without forgetting to enjoy the sunshine.
The Boise River is now open for floating which is always a great weekend activity, but if that isn’t your style there is still plenty to do. Here are a few of our favorite events coming up as we head into the weekend.
FRIDAY, JULY 7Silver Screen on the Green: ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N. Extended, Nampa, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free admission.
Throughout the summer, Nampa Parks and Recreation hosts free movie nights for the public at Optimist Park. All of the movies are geared towards kids and play every other Friday starting at sunset.
This week’s movie is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” a 2022 animated children’s film starring Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs as the film plays outdoors on a large inflatable screen.
SATURDAY, JULY 8Puptricks, Nampa Civic Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. More info:nampaciviccenter.com.
Can your dog sit and stay on command? If so, they probably have what it takes to compete in Tier 1 of the talent competition at Puptricks. Puptricks is a local dog event featuring talent contests for a variety of skill levels, a costume contest, games and more.
Puptricks will also have a variety of pet-related vendors (and a few vendors for the humans), as well as a place to donate unused pet toys which will go to the Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, a Nampa-based nonprofit.
SUNDAY, JULY 9Blood Red Shoes, Poppy Jean Crawford (21+), Neurolux Lounge, 8 p.m., doors at 7. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Tickets:ticketweb.com.
Blood Red Shoes is an alternative rock duo from England currently touring Europe and North America. The duo is putting on their show at the Neurolux alongside Poppy Jean Crawford, an indie pop artist from Los Angeles.
Neurolux is a 21+ venue, so those underage will have to stay home for this one — but for anyone of legal age, the venue offers Happy Hour with $3 well drinks and $2 PBRs until the start of the show at 8 p.m.