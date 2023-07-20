Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’re heading into the weekend and just realized you have no plans, fear not, because Boise has plenty of things to do and Boise Weekly has them all neatly situated on the BW calendar. Here are a few of our top picks of events you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Friday, July 21Pizza and Cannoli Fridays, Barbarian Brewing Taproom, Garden City, 4 to 8 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments