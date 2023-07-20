If you’re heading into the weekend and just realized you have no plans, fear not, because Boise has plenty of things to do and Boise Weekly has them all neatly situated on the BW calendar. Here are a few of our top picks of events you won’t want to miss this weekend.
Friday, July 21Pizza and Cannoli Fridays, Barbarian Brewing Taproom, Garden City, 4 to 8 p.m.
Fridays are for pizza and cannolis, and Garden City’s “Barbarian Brewing Company” is ahead of the game. This Friday Solari Pizzeria Napoletana will serve Italian style pizza out of their solar powered truck. To accompany, The Tony Cannoli food cart will be serving hot and fresh cannolis from 5 to 8 p.m. Pizza and Cannolis will be served out behind the tap room, on their beer garden. The event has been going since May and reoccurs each Friday until October.
Saturday, July 22Capital City Public Market, Grove Plaza and beyond, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Boise’s Capital City Public Market is in full swing this year. Running since 1994, people are urged to take part in the market’s 29th season. You can enjoy all that your fellow Idahoans have to share, including food and art made right here in Idaho. Attendees can take pride in supporting local businesses and enjoying the products made by neighbors. Entrance is free, and purchases are not mandatory.
Sunday, July 23Tango @ Solid, Solid Grill & Bar, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
What’s better than learning to tango on a Sunday night? Tommy Smith and Christian Wheelihan are offering a tango class and “practica” for $10. However, those confident enough in their tango skills can attend only the “practica” for $8. Attendees are urged to wear comfortable clothes, non slip shoes and a welcoming attitude. Prior knowledge is by no means necessary, attendees are simply there to have a good time. If tango isn’t your thing, enjoy some fries and watch the dancers go. All ages are welcome, however tango is a high energy dance so keep the sleepy ones at home.