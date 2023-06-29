If you're in the need of something to do this weekend, maybe you have a friend coming into town or perhaps you just need to get out of the house, be sure to check out the BW Calendar — you'll be able to find activities and events suitable for any mood.
Here are a few of my top picks for events happening in and around Boise over the weekend —
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
XFest Battle of the Bands, Revolution Concert House and Event Center, 7 p.m., doors at 6. $10 general admission; $20 VIP 21+ admission. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
On Friday, the Revolution Concert House will be taken over by local rock musicians for the XFest Battle of the Bands. The event comes one month before the actual XFest, a rock music festival held at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.
At the Battle of the Bands, five local bands will play and then the audience will use a "golden ticket" to vote on who put on their favorite show — the winning band will open at XFest on July 26. The bands competing include Become the Apex!, The Forgotten, Life Upon Liars, Reverie and We Were Giants.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
4th Annual Boise Corgi Fest, Expo Idaho, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 in advance; $7 at the door. Tickets: boisecorgifest.org.
The Boise Corgi Festival is an event dedicated to "celebrating the stumpy breed," according to the festival's website. The event will kickoff with a parade and a costume contest (for the dogs, obviously).
There will also be a silent auction with the proceeds benefitting the Friends Furever Animal Rescue, as well as lots of games, activities and vendors. All dogs, especially corgis, are welcome to the event, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Asteroids — Seriously, Dude, Why Do We Care?, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology (IMMG), 1 to 2 p.m., free for youth and IMMG members; $5 for everyone else. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
If you didn't know, Friday, June 30, is designated by the U.N. as International Asteroid Day — in honor of that, the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology is holding a public lecture about asteroids. The lecture is hosted by asteroid enthusiast and geologist, Patrick Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh will have several meteorite samples, as well as a relevant fossil for guests to see. It could be a great event for kids, and anyone else, interested in outer space.