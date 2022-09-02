...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
We're starting a new weekly online feature to help you plan your weekend.
Every Friday we will be posting BW Picks, a roundup of our favorite entertainment options for the coming weekend.
Here's your Labor Day Weekend BW Picks:
From Tracy Bringhurst
This weekend I pick the following.
1. Meltt, JÜN and Skylimit at The Neurolux. Meltt is a psych band from Vancouver, BC. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Show starts at 8 p.m. To buy tickets people can go to neurolux.com.
2. Not in Boise but still pretty cool. It's the Hermit Musical Festival in Kuna at Indian Creek Winery. Performers Hillfolk Noir, The Mutineers, The Horsenecks, Mike Coykendall and many more will be there. It's a family friendly event and is Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $50 to $90 depending on the days and kids under 14 are free. For more information people can go to hermitmusicfest.com.
3. Vinyl Pop-Up Shop & Swap at Lost Grove Brewing. It happens the first Sunday of every month and it's free. Sunday, Sept. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.
From Jeanne Huff
1. Yuk it up Friday night at the Upstaged Comedy Competition at Watson's Mystery Cafe and Spirits 8001 Fairview Ave. 7 p.m. $20. This is Week 3 so the competition is narrowing down, folks.
2. In the mood for some longhair music? Boise Baroque will be at Chateau des Fleurs in Eagle on Sunday. Doors at 6. Stroll through gardens and nosh then music starts at 8:15 p.m. 176 South Rosebud Lane. $30.
3. End the weekend with more gut-busting fun, back at Watson's, but this time for the Labor of Laughs show, featuring two comedian celebs — Amber Autry and Suz Ballout — as well as local comics. $20. Oh, and you can also get some UK-style food while you're there (bangers and mash? yes, please).
From Nick Danlag
1. Want to get really, really loose? Then go to Boise Yoga For Life's Yoga & Mimosas class at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at The Riverside Hotel. Yoga Instructor Debbi Murphy will lead a 60-minute Vinyasa yoga class for $20, which comes with a complementary Mimosa.
2. Food trucks, retail vendors, and huge bulls: The Kuna Rodeo at Crooked 8 will have something for you and your family to bond over. General Admission is $20 and $25 at the gate, and the event opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and the same time on Saturday, Sept. 3.
3. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival also produces plays not written by the Bard of Avon. Throughout this month, they will put on "The 39 Steps," a murder-mystery comedy/parody by Patrick Barlow that will sure to inspire laughs. Their first performance is this Saturday, Sept. 3, with tickets starting at $16.