The 2022 Boise Pride Festival is presented by Albertsons and with a slate of newly-announced performers, parade and fireworks show, is gearing up be the biggest Pride celebration the city has had.
“Honoring the diversity, strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community is at the forefront of this year’s Boise Pride Festival, and these artists all represent these facets of our community,” said Donald Williamson, executive director of Boise Pride. “Visibility and representation are more important now than ever, with hate speech and harmful legislation against the LGBTQ+ community spreading across the country. We hope the community in Boise and beyond will feel connected through the power of Pride and enjoy the experience of coming together to celebrate our strong, beautiful community.”
The 33rd annual Boise Pride Festival will be a three day event in Cecil D. Andrus Park, located at 601 W. Jefferson St., that starts Friday, Sept. 9 and goes until Sunday, Sept.11. On that Friday evening there will be a fireworks show and the festival then ends with a giant parade.
Performers in the lineup include Greyson Chance, Malia Civetz, Dahli, Gottmik, Siena Liggins, Slayyter, and Vassy. The festival will update the list of performers and schedule of events throughout the summer. Pride has a lot more than just musical acts — national, regional and local vendors, food trucks and booths are also part of the celebration. In addition, Pride will have local entertainment, burlesque, aerial performances, dancing and the Hometown Drag Spectacular event that showcases Boise's drag talent.
The event is always free but people can donate at the entrance. For more information people can go to boisepridefest.org.