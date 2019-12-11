Bogus Basin opens its slopes this month, with loads of winter enthusiasts waiting with skis and boards in hand. While it may seem like the perfect time to dive in, it’s best to know before you go. The Avalanche Awareness Seminar is a perfect refresher while entering winter sport season.The seminar is targeted but not limited to snowmobile avalanche awareness and safety. Topics of the exactly how avalanches occur, terrain, snowpack, weather, decision making and rescue will all be covered during the lesson. However, whether it’s snowboarding, skiing or any winter sport, knowledge on the terrain that is soon to be explored could be extremely useful. Before heading out to the backcountry for some fun in the snow, brush up on winter safety tools because and can truly be a life saver.
6-9 p.m..FREE. Dennis Dillion Powersports. 7126 W. Victory Rd., Boise, www.idpr.idaho.gov/reced