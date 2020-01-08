16th-Annual Fly Fishing Expo
Idaho is one of the premier fly fishing states in the country, with Boise being one of the best urban fisheries. So it’s fitting that Boise would host an annual fly fishing expo.
The 2020 Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo is set for its three-day run in at Expo Idaho from Friday, Jan. 10 to Saturday, Jan. 11. The expo includes a panel of speakers and instructional classes.
The group putting on the event, Boise Valley Fly Fishers, was founded in 1971 and is the oldest fly fishing organization in the state. It partners with groups such as Trout Unlimited, Idaho Fish and Game and Boise Parks and Recreation to promote conservation efforts across the northwest. This year Boise Valley Fly Fishers is partnered with Oregon Department of Fish and Game to install educational signs along the Owyhee River to brown trout.
Before the expo starts, Thursday kicks off with a talk from Boise outdoors legend Winston Moore. Moore moved to Boise in 1957 with his wife for the abundant wildlife and started an outdoor gear company. This gave him the opportunity to travel to new places and help pioneer the sport of saltwater flyfishing. Moore even has a few world record catches under his belt.
This year’s expo features a signature fly, which is courtesy of local fisherman and fly tyer Ken Held.
“I started fishing over 50 years ago in Japan, where my dad was stationed in the Air Force, using a Tenkara rod to catch my first trout,” held stated in a release. “My fly-fishing journey started over 40 years ago when I was given a 7wt Eagle Claw rod and reel by a neighbor. One of my Christmas presents that year was a fly-tying kit and the rest is history.”
—Xavier Ward
Friday, Jan. 10, Noon-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Expo Idaho, 5610 N Glenwood St., Boise, boisevalleyflyfishers.wildapricot.org.