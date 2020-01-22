Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival Seeks to Get People Outside
No matter the place, there’s likely a way to get outside and enjoy nature. Even some of the world’s most bustling cities have natural refuges and people who want to go out and enjoy them. That’s what the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is all about: getting outside.
“There’s no political thesis at all, it’s really about kickstarting them into activity in the outdoors,” said Dave Player, Boise Nordic Foundation board member and host of the festival.
The film festival, which will debut at Boise’s Egyptian Theatre on Monday, Jan. 27, and run through Wednesday, Jan. 29, consists of roughly 40 films ranging from 4 minutes to 35 minutes in length. All of the films will be about the great outdoors and people enjoying them in a variety of ways, from backcountry skiing to rock climbing and enjoying a leisurely hike.
This year’s lineup even features one film from local filmmaker and military veteran Seth Dahl titled Long River Home. In the film, Dahl joins a number of injured veterans as they take a trip down the Grand Canyon after being away at war.
“That’s an example of the kind of films that are shown,” Player said. “It’s really just people who have a deep affinity for the outdoors.”
The films aren’t just based in North America, Player said. There are films that are set in the Himalayas and across the globe.
The festival starts in Banff, British Columbia, in the fall, then hits the road and tours to 550 cities and more than 40 countries. There are more than 400 films submitted to the festival, and the audience favorites are often chosen to go on the tour. The festival was started in 1976 by a group of climbers, and has been put on by the Banff Centre for the past 30 years.
—Xavier Ward
7 p.m. $14-$25. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise, egyptiantheatre.net.