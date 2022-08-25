Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise has some seedy and spooky history that people may not know about but historian Mark Iverson, who operates Idahistory, a historical tour business with Jeff Wade, knows all about it. For those with a penchant for local history and the macabre, the walking tours he gives can scratch that itch. Iverson started Idahistory in 2019 and it all began because he's a local historiographer who just loves what he does.

"It all started when I used to work for the Boise city Deptartment of Arts and History, and I just love history," said Iverson. "So I started doing these tours. People always want to know the deeper stories about murder and crime and the unexplained. Behind every shooting, death or ghost — there's a story."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments