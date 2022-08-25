Boise has some seedy and spooky history that people may not know about but historian Mark Iverson, who operates Idahistory, a historical tour business with Jeff Wade, knows all about it. For those with a penchant for local history and the macabre, the walking tours he gives can scratch that itch. Iverson started Idahistory in 2019 and it all began because he's a local historiographer who just loves what he does.
"It all started when I used to work for the Boise city Deptartment of Arts and History, and I just love history," said Iverson. "So I started doing these tours. People always want to know the deeper stories about murder and crime and the unexplained. Behind every shooting, death or ghost — there's a story."
Idahistory is people who both profess a love of history and sharing great local information. They can help find historical information on family, property and even your home, which is pretty cool. The most popular thing Idahistory offers is a tour called, "A Macabre History of Boise: A Walking Tour." They give the tours every Thursday at 7 p.m.; it takes about two hours and costs $25. People can purchase tickets at idahistory.com.
"Our premiere event is A Macabre History of Boise: A Walking Tour," states the website. "A great time if you are a fan of true crime, the occult, and strange medical devices used in places you wouldn't expect."
The tour meets at the old Assay Office at 210 Main St. in downtown Boise. The building was built in 1871 and was at one time used for assessing metal and ore; it closed in 1933 and had subsequent uses before being turned into the State Historic Preservation Office.
"This is a partnership and a joint venture," said Iverson. "Jeff also researches and finds all kinds of stuff and we collaborate getting all of the stories together. We do this because we love it."
Perhaps because of this enthusiastic partnership, the tour covers a wide range of topics. From prostitution (Boise was home to many brothels), Native inhabitants like the Shoshone Tribe, murders, poisons, love battles, ghosts and more — all come complete with full historical context.
As though reading through pages of a fantastic novel, the tour is filled with interesting stories. Iverson said that the point is to add interesting backstory and content to each stop, even tying it into modern times. "Sometimes we think of history as progressive, but sometimes it's not ... and that's how we learn things."
Wade said that they take a deeper dive into these stories to understand more about the victims, the people who committed the crimes and the motives and personal stories behind them.
The tour has 15 to 20 stops, depending on time. A few stories along the way involve one of the first mass shootings in Boise. It was done by a woman who was just trying to feed her family and happened in 1906. Another is the story of a love triangle in 1898 between two prominent businessmen, Thomas Cerr and Charlie Nelson. The shooting happened in front of the house at 100 Main St.
Other stories include thefts, hangings, other various crimes and the poisoning of a young child and the people who have seen her ghost at the house built in 1904 on 110 Main St. There's a part about an old corrupt sheriff who was hung by a vigilante mob and even an unbelievable story about a great cat purge that took place in Boise in 1871.
Iverson said one of the most popular stops on the tour is always the Idanha Hotel, built in 1901. According to Iverson and Wade, there's been at least 10 or more solid haunting verifications they can find reference to in the archives and interviews. Iverson said that the fourth floor is known to be the most haunted. He also said that when they researched certain myths about the Idanha, like one that started in 1907 that a ghost pops up into bathroom mirrors, no references were found.
So, not everything you may have been told about the famous Idanha Hotel is true but there are a lot of crimes, deaths, murders and hauntings that happen there. In 1975, there was a murder-suicide on the fourth floor. In 1921 a man jumped out of a window, also on the fourth floor; and many people living on the floor have reported hearing banging and scratching.
Iverson said whether you believe in ghosts or not, there have been countless people who have died in that hotel and there have been a lot of reported sightings of unexplainable things that go way back.
Behind all of these unique facts and landmarks, there's a story. Iverson and Wade said that's what makes what they do so fun, and learning more about our history can help us learn more about ourselves. Iverson said that Wade once told him that the best deterrent is kindness.
"For me, history teaches me cautionary tales about ourselves," said Wade. "It gives me a better appreciation of living my life, every story has a point."
"History teaches me an appreciation of diversity," said Iverson, "and how important that is to the American narrative. People lived these lives, be it good or bad or of their own fault; if you know and understand the stories behind the history that leads to being more empathetic."
Maybe something seedy, scary, outrageous, audacious and even downright macabre can teach you something about history and human nature.
For more information on tours, how to schedule, personal requests about local history, ideas for investigation and an upcoming book written by the pair, people can go to idahistory.com.