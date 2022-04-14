I put on the armbands, connect the sensors, close the curtain to my private room and put on the VR headset. A floating sphere-like robot appears and in a woman’s voice tells me a little story about how if I work out, I can beat Rezzer, a giant buff dude who is trying to control the universe. In order to beat him, I am told to do weighted squats, rows and chest presses to blast my opponent away.
And no, this isn’t the opening to “Ready Player One” or any other sci/fi story. This is what I have been doing for the past month at Black Box VR “the world’s first full-fitness Virtual Reality gym experience” in downtown Boise.
It started out by having me do these first exercises: a row, squat and chest press. For every squat I did, an ice shard flung out to an enemy minion in front of me. The rows created lightning bolts and the chest presses made fire beams.
I did them until I couldn’t anymore and the machine calculated and calibrated my workout and how much weight to lift. The machine itself is like a deluxe cable machine that adjusted itself based on which workout I chose.
That is one of the highlights of BBVR, said Preston Lewis, the company’s co-founder and chief-creative officer. Instead of spending energy thinking about how much weight I should lift, that was automatically set based on my past performances and it adjusted as I went. If I was doing 20+ reps of a certain weight, the machine ramped up and, if I was struggling to do a few, it decreased.
“One of the most powerful aspects of it,” Lewis said, “is the set-it-and-forget-it aspects. You go in there and you just push as hard as you can while playing the game. And the AI will automatically increase or decrease the weight.”
This wasn’t the nausea-inducing, jumpscare-filled joyride that virtual reality is synonymous with. You are always your own, steady platform within a big arena and nothing ever gets close to you.
Between myself and my computer opponent, there was a large field. These blue and black men, or minions, automatically spawned in from my side, and the opponent’s, to help take down the walls and crystals. By destroying a wall, I got 500 points and by destroying a crystal I got 1000 points.
Of course, the crown jewel of the game is how your workout connects to it.
Within the first few minutes, I was trying really hard because there was a direct goal and immediate reward for each rep I did. I got a rush every time I took out a wave of minions or destroyed another crystal. At times, it was so enjoyable that it barely felt like a workout.
That isn’t to say it is easy. Far from it. The game is designed to push you to your limit, and as the round goes on, you find yourself slowing down, doing less reps and, if you are like me, wishing you drank more water.
There’s also a bit of strategy involved with picking your champions. For every enemy minion you destroy, you gain energy elixir, which is used for buying champions like the archer Skadi, swordsman Windja or giant Tidal.
“I think the most surprising feedback,” said Ryan DeLuca, co-founder and CEO, “has been just how fast people get addicted to it. At Bodybuilding.com (which DeLuca is the founder of), we’d always say like our biggest competitor was the couch, because most people start a workout program, especially in January. … By 12 days they’ve already quit. Our goal was: how do we make something that’s fun?”
You might be wondering, like I was, why this ground-breaking gym is in Boise. Part of the reason is DeLuca and Lewis are locals.
“I’ve just always loved Boise,” DeLuca said, “because it is such a great town of hard working, high tech people. People don’t realize that about Boise. They think, ‘Oh, it’s potatoes and dirt roads.’ But honestly, we have such a great talent pool here.”
The design feature I most appreciated was how BBVR paces introducing the features of their game. This isn’t like reading a college textbook or being thrown into a job with no training. BBVR fluidly shows you more exercises, powerups, champions and even a little bit of story. I never felt unsure of what I was supposed to do or how I was supposed to use a certain item.
And if you do feel confused, you can always ask the front desk workers or even fellow gym goers.
The tight-knit community aspect of BBVR surprised me the most during my one-month experience. For a gym all about having your own room and equipment, people at BBVR are pretty social. They’ll ask me how it went, talk about their experiences, tough bosses, guide me through the app and different strategies.
After a month of going basically every other day, I recommend this most to anyone who has had trouble staying consistent at a traditional gym. Working out for an hour-plus is hard to fit into ever busier schedules, so the 30-minute, intense workout was perfect for me. If you are like me and feel like an idiot whenever you try a new machine or exercise, then the privacy of an individual room is perfect.
Also, BBVR rewards consistency and gives motivation to come back through earning different workouts, like lat pulldowns, deadlifts and shoulder presses, champions, minions and even real-world items like pins, t-shirts, sports bags and bottles.
Of course, $49 a month for the cheapest option is a lot. Hopefully, as VR equipment gets less expensive, that price will fall. It is worth it if traditional gyms aren’t for you and you have money to spare.