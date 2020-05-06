For years, Idaho Gives has been more than a day of giving: It has been a celebration of the nonprofits that keep Idaho ticking. Usually marking the 24 hours of giving are mini block parties, exhibitions, displays and booths where the organizations that make such a huge impact get to tell their stories.
This year, Idaho Gives has looked quite a bit different. COVID-19 has had a direct impact on many organizations’ ability to reach out and touch the people and causes they serve. Instead, the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which puts on the event, has extended the event from April 23-Thursday, May 7. With hours left to contribute, Boise Weekly has spotlighted a few of the nonprofits participating this year.
MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter
Located in McCall, and home to both cats and dogs since 1998, MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter aims to keep pets out of shelters and instead in healthy and happy forever homes. Through its community and regional outreach programs, MCPAWS provides pets with basic veterinary care and services: Microchipping, spay and neuter surgeries, the animal shelter, a pet food bank and general operations are all impacted by donations and grants.
For Executive Director Amber Kostoff, Idaho Gives has been a game-changer for MCPAWS.
“It really showed us that people want to give and that people care about these issues, and giving them the outlet to do it. They understand that their gift, even if it is a $10 gift, makes us eligible, through this event, for more,” said Kostoff.
The shelter can have as many as 27 dogs and close to 50 cats. Foster homes play a key role in allowing the number of animals in the care of MCPAWS to extend beyond facility capacity.
With COVID-19 changing some of the ways it conducts its business, the facility has new limits on staff, cats and dogs, and many of its services have been moved curbside.
MCPAWS has been challenged by the postponement of outer-area adoptions. According to Kostoff, each year 35% to 45% of its adoptions are conducted with people who live outside of the McCall area.
“We have a lot of animals who I think would have been adopted already, but because people are not able to travel to adopt, that impacts us a lot. We have a small community so there’s only so many people who live here and, of course, it seems like everybody has an animal. But for us, we really rely on being able to place animals in the greater region,” said Kostoff.
Another challenge: closing the MCPAWS-operated veterinary hospital and thrift store, both sources of revenue; and cancelling its biggest fundraiser, a biennial gala.
“We’re really relying on Idaho Gives even more this year because of the situation with COVID-19,” said Kostoff.
Boise Bicycle Project
Since 2007, the Boise Bicycle Project has donated almost 7,400 bikes to kids and 150 to adults. With a vision to use bikes for positive change, BBP provides bicycle education, repair services and access to affordable refurbished bikes.
“We needed to prepare ourselves, so we closed probably before a lot of other businesses did so that we would have some time to come up with our own plan on how we were going to continue to serve our most vulnerable community members,” said Founder and Executive Director Jimmy Hallyburton, “We cut out our main source of income from the very beginning and really kind of took a chance with the community.”
Since temporarily closing regular, in-person services and switching to sales online, BBP has focused on ensuring the refugee community, people experiencing homelessness and formerly incarcerated people access to bikes and other services.
“We’re getting folks who have no other transportation options. Their bike is their only way to get from point A to point B, and a lot of these folks are working for some of our essential businesses,” said Hallyburton.
Normally, people in need of repairs would get a hands-on lesson on how to fix their bicycle. Bikes can still be brought for servicing, but by practicing social distancing, people will have to stay outside while bikes are brought to be fixed inside.
“If you need your bicycle fixed we’ll do it for free, if you have some money to pay, great, if not then we’re going to get you going no matter what,” said Hallyburton.
With schools and playgrounds closed, BBP has been donating approximately 40 bicycles a month to kids allowing them to stay busy and active.
“All the donations from Idaho Gives are going to our programs with displaced communities and for the most part that’s our refugee community or folks who are arriving here from situations that are unimaginable. This is their new home and we want to make sure that we welcome them here with a bicycle, and with this tool that connects to the community,” said Hallyburton.
In the years of his organization’s participation in Idaho Gives, Hallyburton has changed lanes from a 24 bikes to 24 kids to 24 hours campaign, and instead has revamped BBP’s storytelling strategies to allow grassroots support.
“We just appreciate everybody who’s donated and everybody who has supported. When you donate to BBP or any of these organizations, you should be really looking at it as an investment right now, because these organizations need to be strong when it’s time to to reemerge,” said Hallyburton.
Planned Parenthood
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Planned Parenthood has focused on providing care to the people who need it. Manager of Philanthropy Stacy Falkner said the health centers have been holding steady with patients. Every year the nonprofit participates in Idaho Gives to raise donations; this year, the organization hopes to reach its goal of $50,000.
“Idaho Gives is when we receive our largest acquisition of new donors,” said Falkner. “We know people in the community are hurting but it feels like people still want to give. It’s great to see the community step up to help.”
For over 100 years Planned Parenthood has provided people with reproductive care and comprehensive sexual education, and in 2018 its health centers saw 2.4 million patients. Falkner said they provide more than just health care, they also provide support. A recent letter from a patient read, “Thank you for not just caring for me, but about me.”
Usually, Planned Parenthood does a lot of personal interaction during Idaho Gives, but this year, its pitch for donations has gone virtual. The nonprofit is using social media and emails to generate interest, and giving from people will be matched by a larger donor.
Falkner said the gifts from Idaho Gives aren’t used in the nonprofits activism work. Rather, the donations are used in the general operational budget for health services and education to help people at its health centers.
“It’s a fun time and we love to share our gratitude with people,” said Falkner. “We would love to reach our goal. Planned Parenthood is a safe space that gives respect and care to everyone without judgment.”
Boise Farmers Market
The Boise Farmers Market is a Saturday tradition that’s still going strong but the organization missed out on the normal mechanism for its spring funding, and looks to the Idaho Gives campaign for help.
“Right now we need to raise general support funds,” said Market Manager Tamara Cameron. “When we’re open we are a gathering place that bridges rural and urban community, and right now accessibility to locally grow food is more important than ever.”
The Boise Farmers Market now provides drive-thru access on Saturdays at 1500 Shoreline Drive. People can place orders on the website and see which vendors are available for the week. The coronavirus closures keep the market from operating at full potential with all of its vendors, , however, and consequently, Idaho Gives could be the boost it needs.
“It’s Boise’s traditional local food market and we are a cherished tradition,” said Cameron. “This is our seventh summer and we’re a food centric and agriculturally based market with most of our products and prepared foods coming from Idaho.”
The market partners with local farms, ranches, and artisan food and product suppliers. The majority of members have to be agricultural and 95% of vendors are food- or agricultural-based. All of the prepared foods have locally sourced ingredients. During the pandemic the market has only been able to use around 30 vendors.
Usually the market uses the Idaho Gives campaign to fund programs for getting food into local communities and youth education about healthy eating habits; but without the weekly local vendor fees, the organization is losing a third of its revenue, and hopes to raise $10,000.
In the interim, the drive-thru market has been a successful alternative to normal operations, giving customers and staff greater social distance than they’d have at the grocery store. Plus, the selection is fresher and it supports the local economy. Cameron said the first week it opened, the market had 460 orders, and it grew by 100 the following week.
“The reason for Idaho Gives is different in that normally we would never ask for general support, because we wouldn’t need it. Right now we do and we want to be there for the community and the local farms, ranches and businesses,” said Cameron.