Zee’s Rooftop Cafe Owner Christopher Zhan knows the restaurant business is about more than just food. His company does a lot, from catering and weddings to founding a non-profit, and the pandemic has affected every part of it. He applied for a small business loan to get through the crisis but hasn’t received one.
“People keep reaching out to me saying just get the loan,” said Zahn. “People don’t understand that companies as small as ours don’t have all the things bigger companies have to navigate the process and a lot of bigger businesses got the loans.”
On April 3, the government launched the Federal Coronavirus Relief Act, a $350 billion package, part of which had been earmarked as small businesses loans. The program ran out of money on April 16, and although a new stimulus package has since been approved, a lot of local restaurants missed out.
The Paycheck Protection Program, part of the stimulus package, was intended for American small businesses, yet some of the companies that received loans have are worth over $100 million. According to Morgan Stanley (as reported by CNBC), $243.4 million ultimately went to 75 publicly traded companies. The U.S. treasury has given these companies until Tuesday, May 7, to return the money without penalties, but for some small businesses, including many in Boise, the damage has been done.
“We had to cut down to the bare minimum,” said Zahn. “Taxes and bills are still due and then you’ve got these big restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory saying they’re not paying rent. We can’t say that.”
Zahn applied for relief on the program’s first day in action, but had a difficult time accessing the loans, and called several banks. The restaurant still buys from local suppliers whenever it can, and during the shutdown still donates food every day: “We have passion and a love for Boise and food. We’re trying to be positive.” He said it has been difficult because the bulk of the company’s profits come from weddings and catering, and events like those have, at least temporarily, have been put on hold.
Times have also been tough for the owner of The Griddle. Owner Ashley Ferguson has five locations and employs around 135 people, and was also unable to obtain a loan through her own bank. She applied to the Payment Protection Program the day it started and got into the queue, but was notified that there was no money left and the loan couldn’t be processed.
“I am a fiscally conservative person and we are totally self-funded,” said Ferguson. “It’s a lot of work and we have blood, sweat and tears in this. I’m not saying it’s up to the government to fix this but there are idiosyncrasies in the PPP system and I believe if you had millions of dollars you didn’t need it.”
Zahn and Ferguson ended up contacting smaller lenders and having more success. Large banks have been accused by small business owners of unfairly prioritizing larger customers over small businesses in order to get more fees. According to CNN, on April 20, several small businesses filed lawsuits against four of America’s largest banks for not processing loans on a first-come-first-serve basis. U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America were sued for issuing loans to larger corporations while leaving smaller businesses in the lurch.
The government-backed programs were emergency measures to ensure businesses stayed afloat during the pandemic, and the Small Business Administration worked quickly, getting its efforts off the ground within a two-week period. The owner of Bar Gernika, Jeff May, received a PPP loan. He had a prior relationship with his small local bank and a previous loan from the SBA, but acknowledged the program had glitches.
“It seems like they moved really fast and I don’t know if the bigger guys needed it, but small guys did, it’s a tough call, ” said May. “We ran Gernika without debt for years and now we don’t even know if we’ll have jobs for our employees after all this. No one knows what’s going happen.”
On April 23, Congress passed another COVID-19 relief package worth $484 billion. The bill brings the total amount of funding to $3 trillion and gives $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program. $60 billion of it is earmarked, again, for small businesses and the SBA is working on policy changes to ensure people get the loans they need.
Although the SBA admits there were issues with the first go-around, over 60% of the loans approved were from small banks; and in a press call SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said their third highest lender was a small community bank.
“The intent behind the PPP is to save jobs,” said Field. “The SBA wants businesses to know they aren’t alone and we are working on a combination of policy and outreach and there will be monitoring of sizes and types of businesses that get approved for funding.”
For many of America’s small businesses, this relief can’t come a moment too soon. Zahn said his company is still applying for loans and grants, and Ferguson said the program has the right idea, she just hopes small businesses can get the aid they need.
“Most of the people making the decisions are people that aren’t worried about where their next paycheck is coming from because they’re getting one,” said Ferguson. “At the end of the day it’s been so stressful, it breaks my heart, many restaurants won’t survive… they won’t open back up.”