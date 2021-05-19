Boise Music Lessons is owned and run by Angie and Marcus Marianthi. During the height of the COVID pandemic they received national attention from Good Morning America for navigating how to keep their business afloat and since then haven’t stopped reshaping their approach. Currently, Boise Music Lessons is still crafting their perfect teaching space, and the little mom-and-pop business is turning a backyard into a teaching and event space.
“It’s going to be a permanent outdoor classroom with a covered gazebo that spills into a small amphitheater centered around a campfire,” said Angie Marianthi. “We’ve always said our style of teaching is communal, like sitting around a campfire, and now we’ll be able to actually do it.”
The Marianthis have run a teaching studio out of their home for the past five years. They recently received a City of Boise Municipal Grant to buy a permanent outdoor teaching shelter and the permits to begin the construction, but to fund the actual construction the couple have turned to crowdsourcing. They’re working with a program called Crowdfund Idaho that allows them to launch an award-based crowd funder so that people can get things like a one-time music lesson, tickets to a Hootenanny, a big get-together of musicians, and other cool stuff. In the first 72 hours of the campaign they raised about 50% of their goal. The campaign runs through Sunday, May 23 (ending at 11:59 p.m.). People can donate at Crowdfund Idaho and through links at the Boise Music Lessons’ website.
Boise Music Lessons has a really inclusive model to teach music where they focus on the enjoyment of playing. Families are encouraged to learn together, and they teach adults, teens and tweens. Angie said that if adults play music in the home, the kids will naturally want to play. They have great ideas like making a music corner in your living room. Additionally, the events they host are community-based, people can join in a Hootenanny or go to a Sip and Strum, where people all play a song together. Currently, most of these events are virtual, but with the outdoor classroom that can change.
“We focus on the things that make people want to play,” said Angie. “We’ve always encouraged families to make a music corner, and now our outdoor classroom is a giant music corner for the neighborhood. We can’t wait to get it constructed and to start having more events.”