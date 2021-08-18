Boise is home to a store that blends the old and new, the worn and the salvaged, and artfully curates these treasures in ways that will keep you drifting from room to room. Bathing in nostalgia in a historic home off State Street, Enchanting Objects is now in its 15th year of business.
Not just an antique store, the enveloping retail experience also is a women-owned business that happens to support other women vendors. Back in 2007, Lori Kerby and Lesli Fieselman were two young mothers who had a knack for the “found object” — the hidden treasure.
“Lori and I, we both had young children, and we wanted to be something, but also wanted to be flexible,” Fieselman said. They both loved vintage and “we’d hunt, pick and have sales. Then we decided that we really wanted a brick and mortar establishment.” The location they found seemed like the perfect spot — the home of a former antique store.
Pluses and minuses
Their timing was both good and bad. A lot of real estate in Boise could still be bought at a stone-cold bargain. But it was also just before the beginning of the recession. And the neighborhood was practically empty by today’s standards. Fast forward to the State Street widening project that ate up almost all of 2019, and they had a whole new set of access issues. Plus, once that construction was over, COVID hit.
“The construction ended just before the Christmas rush, and we made it to that,” Fieselman said. “And then with COVID, we shut down in March.” For the two entrepreneurs, challenges have just always been part of the business game. “We always laugh about it,” said Fieselman. “We had opened in 2007, when the big recession hit for about three years. So, it’s always something.”
Enchanting history and business model
The goods they sell, said Fieselman, are a “mix of gathered goods, old and new.” The store is actually spread throughout the sprawling rooms of “the old Frawley home,” built in 1916. It’s a stepping-back-in-time experience, said Fieselman.
The store also rents space to other vendors, many of whom have been working with Kerby and Fieselman for years.
They also donate proceeds from gifted items to local nonprofits and charities, including the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Friends in Action. Currently they are rotating benefiting for Meridian Canine Rescue (meridianrescue.org) and Lake Lowell Animal Rescue (lakelowellanimalrescue.org).
A historical setting and TV shows
As for the location, it came with a rich and storied history. Boise was an up-and-coming destination for people from the East Coast and Mid-westerners looking for opportunities back at the turn of the last century. The growth from the 1860’s mining boom lead to people exploring the region and settling in the city by the river. Edward J. Frawley, an attorney for “The Lion of Idaho,” Sen. William Borah, was one of them. The Frawley summer house, replete with a manicured Japanese garden, is today’s Enchanting Objects store. You can still see the original stone wishing well and large outdoor fireplace from the original structure.
Inside, each room is a miniature showcase filled with items. Hard-to-find pieces of large furniture are adorned with curios and carefully-selected treasures from days past and blended with present day fixtures such as locally-made candles, or textiles like curtains and throw pillows.
“We are eclectic,” said Fieselman. “Definitely. But we like imperfect. I guess that would be the best way to say it. We like things that have character … we want a little age on something. We like rust. We like patina. We usually don’t choose to go for perfection.”
People shopping there sometimes seek advice, and while they don’t offer design services per se, “ … we consult all the time,” Fieselman said. “People bring us pictures and say, ‘I need something for this wall, or … I love this piece, but what else could I use with it?’ That’s fun, and we love doing that.”
They look to period television and film sets for ideas, including “Mad Men,” Downton Abbey,” and “Bridgerton,” said Fieselman. “When we first started, I think sometimes we were a little ahead of the curve. Lori and I have very eclectic taste.”
Fieselman said some of their design phases have included a number of period trends: “that Gustavian Swedish, very natural look,” and a chinoiserie (18th Century Chinese motifs) phase “that we both loved for a while, yet some didn’t get it.”
Picking, an art form
Where do they find their finds?
“We’ve had most of our good luck at estate sales or having people call us saying, ‘You know, I have a great piece, and you need it,’” said Fieselman. But the art of “picking” —looking through cast out collectibles and antiques — can be challenging.
“I would say that (picking) is getting less now because we’re getting a little over-saturated, but we’ve done well,” Fieselman said. “We have gone a few times to the Wood River Valley at some of the thrift stores and the consignment stores. … Not a trade secret, but one of our favorite stores is in Portland. It’s called Monticello Antique Marketplace. Lori and I like to go for ideas. We want to be Monticello when we grow up; it’s amazing, and we love it.”
Shoppers look for unique, trends, and more
Industrial accent pieces and farmhouse decor are hot items, said Fieselman. Big sellers include: metal troughs for gardening, industrial-looking tables, and dressers and desks. “Architectural salvage is always big, and people love that.”
Boise shopper Janet Veasy shops there because she loves antiques and “all the little outbuildings. It’s a treasure hunt to find stuff in there.” Veasy said she especially enjoys finding “the unique. Recently I got an address plate from probably the 1920s and it just so happened that the numbers were right for my address. They weren’t in the right order, but I could switch them around to make my address.”
Millennials and younger clients are more into old photos and ephemera, Fieselman said. “They love to buy unusual artwork. We see many people in their 30s and younger that love old photos and things like pen and ink drawings, from the turn of last century. These things, to them, that are just so unusual and mysterious and cool.”
They also are introducing the trendy “modern farmhouse style” to the influx of new people to the valley. “We like it with a twist,” said Fieselman. “We like to add a few things that are a little bit dinged up and maybe a little bit less perfect than you would see in some of the design magazines.”
Notable clientele and a global audience
Although there were a spate of sightings of actor Pierce Brosnan recently in Boise, he did not make it to Enchanting Objects, much to their chagrin, said Fieselman. “When the news broke that Pierce Brosnan was in town last weekend, I was like, why is he not in our store?”
Other notable shoppers include a famous burlesque performer Dita Von Teese whose sibling lives here. “One of our dear friends here in town, Jen, her sister is Dita Von Teese,” said Fieselman. Von Teese did a book signing at the store over Thanksgiving 2017, “ … and it was amazing,” said Fieselman. “We had about 350 people through.”
Local celebrities are regulars, too. “Curtis Stigers and his lovely wife, Jodi Peterson-Stigers have been here, and Luke from the Boise Boys,” Fieselman said, adding that a number of designers make it a shopping habit, too.
“Enchanted Objects is my shabby chic spirit animal,” Peterson-Stigers said, “and shopping there is restorative for my mind and heart. Curtis and I love walking through all the outbuildings and peeking in every nook and cranny to see what has found its way to this wonderful cottage on State Street. Our home is filled with the unexpected treasures discovered (there).”
They’re on Facebook and Instagram, the latter of which has even helped the business take off both nationally — they have regular clients in Texas and Masachusetts — and globally. “Instagram is visual,” Fieselman said. “That’s perfect for our kind of business. We get a lot of feedback from that, and we have followers from all over the world. We’ve shipped to Austria. We shipped to England.”
Local bloggers have also been supportive, Fieselman said. “And we so appreciate that. We’re never going to have 10 million followers, but people that do that and give us a shout-out — thank you.”
Enchanting Objects, 4906 W. State St.
Open: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Look for upcoming events on the website.