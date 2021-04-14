People may feel like the world’s problems are too big for them to make a difference, but sometimes change can start with something small. Boise company Idahope started with the idea that small acts of kindness can facilitate change and hope, and it’s partnering with local nonprofits to make a difference.
“Idahope was born out of the idea that it would be nice to have something that represents love and community care,” said CEO Jennifer Swartz, “and at the start of the pandemic we saw people helping each other and the feeling of hope it spread. We want to bring those things together. There are great organizations here doing important work and we thought, lets give people a way to support them and, we say, wear their hope on their sleeve.”
The LLC is a small company but it’s partnering with some big local nonprofits and national movements. The company makes specific designs tailored to nonprofit organizations, making things from keychains and yard signs to t-shirts and even stickers, creating price points for every budget. Idahope gives 10% of all sales to the nonprofits.
Each one of the collections pairs with a local nonprofit. People that purchase from a specific collection are donating directly to that organization and when people buy items that aren’t part of a specific collection, like the yard signs, the 10% is distributed evenly among the partners.
“We’re excited even though we’re a very young company,” said Swartz. “We started in June 2020 right at the start of the pandemic and we’ve been so inspired by the support we’ve received from people. Everybody seems to really like the collections.”
People can buy the merchandise on the website (idahope.com) but the wares are also being carried at Flying M in Boise and Nampa; Rediscovered Books; The Record Exchange; Edwards Greenhouse; and the Vervain Collective. Swartz said being out on more local shelves is great because they are able to reach more people which, in turn, helps more nonprofits.
Swartz is a lawyer who started Idahope with a friend who had to move on as the business expanded but the small company also has a graphic designer, Betsy Petersen, and manager Amber Pollard. Pollard handles the day-to-day minutiae that can add up. She also manages the social media, conceptualizes designs and works with the nonprofits.
“In the beginning we partnered with an artist and conceptualized the art … but moving forward we’ve started to do more tailored designs,” said Pollard. “My son really wanted a BLM tee with a sunflower on it and that’s the design for Inclusive Idaho.”
Idahope started with three nonprofit partners: The Boise Bicycle Project, City of Good and the Treefort Community Fund. Since then, it’s added: Inclusive Idaho, a nonprofit that works to make Idaho more inclusive to all members of the community; the Wassmuth Center For Human Rights, a memorial and education center; and Jesse Tree, an organization that works to prevent eviction and houselessness in the community.
“We were so flattered that they were willing to work with us,” said Swartz, “and we are so excited to be able to support them.”
On the website, Idahope has eight collections: the BLM Collection, Cabin Collection, Hope Grows Collection, Hope Votes Collection, Idahope Collection, Rainbow Collection, Wildflower Collection and the Garden Collection.
Additionally, the online store has tank tops, long-sleeve versions, beanies, magnets, pins, stickers, gift cards and the option to donate any amount.
“What we think is fun about the shirts is how we have the logo, ‘wear your hope on your sleeve,’” said Swartz, “because it shows people you care and that’s a very inspiring thing. People do care and that builds on itself.”
Besides supporting nonprofits locally, Idahope also has the Hope Votes collection that gives 10% of the profits to aid in voter registration. It’s a collection they recently brought back after the recent legislation passed in Georgia by Republican lawmakers. According to a New York Times article, “What Georgia’s Voting Law Really Does,” the bill will limit ballot access, potentially confuse voters and give more power to Republican lawmakers.
“Its such an abusive and manipulating abuse of power,” said Pollard, “so we brought back the collection.”
All the shirts at Idahope are made and printed in Boise. The company also has a newsletter people can subscribe to for updates on partners, as well as stories and testimonials.