Rockies Diner, a '50s themed restaurant that was open for more than 30 years, closed in March 2020. Even abandoned, anyone who drove by might notice what a cool building it was — and now it has a new owner. Kendall Vader, owner of Born Weird Tattoo. He plans on totally renovating it while still paying homage to the building as a landmark and his motto of keeping things weird.
"Rockies Diner, at 3900 Overland, was cherished for so many great years but left dirty and neglected; it will be transformed into a clean inviting tattoo and piercing gallery that the world has never seen the likes of," according to a press release. " It will not only be the largest tattoo and piercing studio in Idaho but will also be the beacon of light for all that is weird: Born Weird Tattoo."
The new location is a big renovation and the current location on Broadway will close. Vader is shooting to have the grand opening in November. Until the move, the current location on Broadway is open and people can still schedule appointments and get more information at bornweirdtattoo.com.
"Kendall plans on reviving this tired building into a new, over the top, Boise landmark that will be full of curiosities and artwork," continued the press release, "including original sculptures created by his father Kim Vader and himself (both) inside and outside the property. Born Weird currently has a team of nine and will be looking to increase that number if just the right artists come along and fit in with this tight knit group. They currently offer every style of tattoo from portraits and fine-line to traditional American and Japanese style. Stay tuned for updates on this wonderful addition to the Boise Bench and let's keep Boise Weird."