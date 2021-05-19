There are a lot of interesting bits in Boise’s history, and a new company called Boise OG is making products that highlight the interesting quirks that have made the city such a great place to live. Local artist Kelly Knopp and his sister Heidi came up with the idea in a pretty organic way.
“My sister and I would get together, have drinks and talk about old memories, and we found we had a lot of the same ones, as did other people,” said Knopp. “It spun into this idea that there’s so many cool things about Boise and things that are gone, and we thought let’s just do it, so we bought a printer.”
Knopp and his sister eventually came up with the Boise OG. It’s a kind of homage to growing up in Boise, but you don’t have to be from Boise to enjoy the products. Boise OG mostly sells stickers but also carry hats and shirts, with more products in the works. The thing that makes this line so appealing is that it blends Boise’s cultural history with humor. A kind of, if you know you know, kind of thing. The company releases new sticker and hat ideas weekly. People can shop the collection at boiseog.com.
The Knopps moved here from California about 40 years ago, and Kelly and Heidi have been here ever since. As an artist, Knopp is pretty busy around town, and he produces a lot of art for clients and also creates amazing personal work. People can find his art at knoppart.com. He didn’t intend to start another big project, but the response from people has been great, and he and Heidi keep coming up with new ideas. He said it’s been a lot of fun learning how much people relate to the memories he had, and it’s really a communal experience that’s opened up a huge conversation about growing up and living in Boise.
On the website it states that, “Heidi and Kelly are on a mission to preserve the old, celebrate the present and push forward into the future with a sarcastic reverence.” What does that mean? Well, the stickers are hilarious but also spotlight interesting Boise landmarks, myths and activities. For instance, there’s a Table Rock sticker designed to look like Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock, one that features the famous two-headed calf, and a bunch of others that pay homage to bygone landmarks like The Hollywood Market, Skateworld, the Boise Hole and the Boise River Festival. There are also many designs that are about childhood activities. Like ice-blocking down the old Simplot mansion hill and how to avoid the Bogus River Trolls.
“Ice-blocking was a big thing when I was younger,” said Knopp. “You could grab an ice-block and kids would ride them down the Simplot hill. I don’t know if people do it anymore, maybe we should bring it back. The legend of the Bogus Road Trolls is that you open your car door on the way up to Bogus at a little cattle gate about five miles in and you’ll have more luck on the hill that day, but on the way down you have to be sure and let them back out, or bad luck will follow you.”
These are just a few of the unique things that he remembers from growing up in Boise, but Knopp said they try to incorporate older generations’ memories and hope that transplants learn a little about Boise’s history so they can celebrate it too.
“We put a spin on all these old memories to make it more lighthearted, but we’re not against growth or change,” said Knopp. “If you move here remember there’s a lot of cool things and people that made it a cool and interesting place to move to. We’ve also been getting a lot of new ideas from the community, and we encourage everyone, people who grew up here and people that just moved here, to send us their great ideas.”