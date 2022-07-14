The Flying M in downtown Boise, located at the corner of Fifth and Idaho, opened its doors in 1992 and since that time has become one of the most beloved coffeehouses in the valley. This year marks its 30th year serving coffee, snacks and a welcoming space to congregate. The shop was originally opened by Kevin and Lisa Myers. They sold the downtown location to Kent Collins in 1999, but the commitment to quality has remained consistent throughout the years.
“We call it our bubble,” said Collins, “Kevin and Lisa always ran it the same way, but me being gay bumped it up a lot. We try to keep it welcoming to everybody and take care of both customers and our employees, some of whom have been working here for 10 to 15 years.”
To celebrate the anniversary on Thursday July 14, The Flying M is going to offer all espresso drinks half off — and if you can’t make it downtown the other locations in Nampa and Caldwell are joining in as well.
How has the Flying M become such an institution downtown? To start, all of the coffee roasting, for all locations, is done in Nampa and delivered twice a week. Beyond coffee, the M also sells various snacks both savory and sweet, has a gift shack and sells some wine, beer, frosé and mimosas. Collins said that they always try new things and he thinks that customers really respond to that.
“Groups come in weekly to meet and we have a large amount of people that come in every morning,” said Collins, “the customers along with our employees is what makes it so special.”
The coffee has remained delicious through the years because of the care the M puts into it. Not only does the shop roast and sell its own signature house and espresso blends, it also roasts for cafes and retailers across the state. People can also pick up their own coffee to take home; the counter will even grind it for you to your specification.
For those who love the treats the Flying M sells, get ready for more enjoyment. The shop is about to amp up its food game. It is expanding pastry production and planning to serve more breakfast options. Coming soon, patrons will see a new breakfast burrito and crustless quiche. On top of that, for those who are looking for something more substantial, there are plans to start serving lunch options. They make everything in house at the M, with bakers arriving earlier than you go to bed.
The gift shack is another reason to shop at the M. Its kind of too much to take in at one visit. Located in a corner of the store, there are shelves and tables full of special and quirky trinkets. The walls are lined with colorful and pro- LGBTQ+ fans, banners, shirts, socks and more but there’s also meaningful books, cute jewelry and ... well you get the point, there’s a lot of stuff. Anytime someone needs to buy a quick pick-me-up or a gift for someone, the Flying M is a great place to go. The gift shack employee will even wrap the purchase up for you at no extra charge.
Speaking of employees, the service is always on point. The baristas are courteous and if you go in for even a small length of time will learn your name and your drink preference. You can tell that they enjoy their job and it’s a bit infectious; it’s hard not to have a smile on your face when you’re there.
In addition, the Flying M is also an art gallery and for many years it was the home of Valentine for AIDS, a fundraising art auction that benefited SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program), raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“It’s been a good experience,” said Collins, “and really in 30 years the things we’ve been through have been never-ending, but somehow the community has always rallied and kept us going and the employees have always done such a fantastic job.”
What’s in the future for this humble coffeeshop turned downtown staple? Collins has plans to meet with an architect to design a more permanent front patio but other than that he and his solid group of employees just plan on keeping on doing what they do best, serving the local community.
“We are so lucky to have our great and loyal customers and to have had these employees that have been here forever,” said Collins, “and that’s kind of what Flying M is all about. It’s always been about connection and community, starting with Kevin and Lisa until today and hopefully a long time after.”
For more information people can visit the website, flyingmcoffee.com.