Shiva Rajbhandari, a member of the Boise School Board and a senior at Boise High School, has apologized for the language he used in a tweet last week after Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning transgender health care for minors.
Shiva Rajbhandari, a member of the Boise School Board and a senior at Boise High School, has apologized for the language he used in a tweet last week after Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning transgender health care for minors.
Shiva Rajbhandari said he is stepping down from the Boise School Board governance committee as he works to rebuild trust after a controversial tweet.
BOISE — After a controversial tweet Boise School Board member Shiva Rajbhandari posted last week, the school board concluded that Rajbhandari violated its code of ethics.
During the board's executive session Monday, Rajbhandari apologized to students, patrons, staff and the board.
"I’m sorry that I communicated in a way that was crude and cruel and violated your trust in me. To our students, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that during a time of crisis, I failed to act as a role model for all of you and that I failed to represent the articulate, unrelenting, and kind people that I know all of you to be," he said. "To our staff, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I failed in my personal life to abide by the same standards that you are asked to abide by. And to our board, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my actions reflected poorly on each of your characters and values."
To rebuild the trust his controversial tweet broke, Rajbhandari will not participate in any graduation ceremonies as a trustee and is stepping down from the governance committee.
According to Dan Hollar, Public Affairs Administrator for Boise School District, the Governance Committee reviews information that may affect the district, like policy changes and legislative matters. The committee also contributes to a monthly report that is considered by the board.
"Mr. Rajbhandari apologized to the Board and the Board has accepted his apology. This does not, however, mean that Mr. Rajbhandari will not face consequences for his actions," Board President Dave Wagers said in a statement. "Mr. Rajbhandari has outlined the steps he will take to rebuild trust with the Board and the community that are consistent with our District’s values of Respect, Dignity, Honesty, Responsibility and Teamwork."
On April 4, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning transgender health care for minors into law.
That night, Rajbhandari, who's also a senior at Boise High School, took to Twitter to voice his frustrations.
“(Expletive) you @GovernorLittle,” Rajbhandari tweeted. “... I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today. When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave.”
The tweet was quickly viewed, shared and commented on by thousands and has since been deleted. On April 5, Rajbhandari tweeted that he had received concerns about the explicit nature of his previous tweet.
“Of course, my tweets are my own only and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organization with which I am affiliated,” Rajbhandari wrote.
Although Rajbhandari stated that his tweets do not reflect the views of any organization he is affiliated with, he wrote that his strong language was a reflection of anger and frustration with legislators and the governor who "have shown such little regard for the lives of Idaho youth."
“Sometimes we need to feel all the feels and say what we’re really thinking,” Rajbhandari wrote. “ … I remain steadfast in my love for Idaho’s trans community and in my rage at our leaders over passage of this hateful bill.”
On April 6, Wagers released a statement saying, “The Board of the Boise School District does not condone, approve of, or endorse the language that Shiva Rajbhandari used in his Twitter account. His words do not exemplify the Dignity and Respect the Boise School District works so hard to earn everyday.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.