Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After a controversial tweet Boise School Board member Shiva Rajbhandari posted last week, the school board concluded that Rajbhandari violated its code of ethics.

During the board's executive session Monday, Rajbhandari apologized to students, patrons, staff and the board.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments