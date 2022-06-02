Writing about the West was Robert Strahorn’s job. Union Pacific Railroad hired him in 1877 to write books and newspaper articles about how wonderful the West was to attract settlers and increase the fortune of the railroad’s owners. Strahorn eagerly took the publicity job, with one condition. He knew it would require months of traveling, so he insisted on taking his wife, Carrie Adell Green Strahorn, along. It was a good move. She provided much enticing writing herself and was heavily involved with her husband in selecting sites for railroad stations, which would, in turn, be the impetus for a town. The Strahorns spent about 11 years in Idaho, buying land, laying out townsites, and sending reams of enthusiastic propaganda back East. There is probably no town more indebted to the Strahorns than Caldwell, even if it is only for the name. The nascent berg was called Bugtown, at first, but Robert Strahorn named it after a business partner and U.S. Senator from Kansas, Alexander Caldwell. The couple built the first home in Caldwell and championed the creation of a church-affiliated college there. The state’s oldest private college, the College of Idaho, founded in 1891, was the result. After Mrs. Strahorn passed away in 1925, Robert Strahorn donated funds in her name for the construction of the Strahorn Memorial Library on the campus of the College of Idaho. Today it is called Strahorn Hall and is on the National Register of Historic Places.