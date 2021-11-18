Fascism. It’s a word that’s thrown around quite a bit lately and, although there may be current debate in the United States over what people consider fascist behavior, experts say fascism is on the rise.
History, as they say, is doomed to repeat itself but perhaps if people take a look back things could be different. World War II lasted from 1939 to 1945 and 70 to 85 million people died. For those unfamiliar, the war began in response to Nazi Germany, under the command of Adolf Hitler, invading Poland on the first of September in 1939. It was divided into two military alliances, the Allies and the Axis powers. Most people know the history but local resident Elizabeth Steimcke, born in Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany in 1932 lived through it and said it was horrific living under Hitler’s dictatorship.
“I’m glad to be here and even now people have freedom that we didn’t have in Germany at the time,” said Steimcke. “People should appreciate that. People saying that they’re experiencing fascism over here don’t even realize what happened over there during that time; and if they did they wouldn’t dare say it. These new white supremacist’s saying that are wrong. They can quit causing these problems and are free to leave. You want freedom? You got it … . America is for everybody.”
The oldest of three siblings, Steimcke was made to take care of them after her step-father was forced to go to the Russian Front and her mother made the journey there and back. She said in her experience all the Nazis she knew of were rich and most Germans were coerced by the state. Additionally, the German youth was targeted. Steimcke recalls being forced to attend Hitler youth meetings and said everyone complied because of fear and the threat of imprisonment.
“Everybody had to go or the police, SS, would come and get you,” said Steimcke. Rich ladies were in charge and fed us with propaganda but even as a child I didn’t believe it. I played with many Jewish children and one day all of the Jewish families were gone. The SS came in the night and took them, we didn’t know where at the time … they just disappeared and the soldiers wouldn’t speak to the people.”
No one knew what was going on she said, because everything was done in secret.
“But now I know the atrocities that should never happen to any people. Hitler was a dictator. He completely took away all of our freedoms,” said Steimcke. “He controlled us mentally, spiritually and financially.”
As the war progressed there was constant bombing and air raids; Steimcke witnessed her friend’s head blown off by a bomb and lost her father and uncle in the war, she said. There was also inadequate food and she recalled passing out from hunger in a ration line when she was 10.
Eventually, she met an American G.I., married and moved to the U.S.A. in 1955. She taught herself English and became a U.S. citizen in 1959. She said some people were terrible to her because she was German but on the whole America has treated her well.
“All immigrants deserve a chance here,” said Steimcke. “When I became a citizen I had to tell the judge: ‘I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’ The American pledge of allegiance; and we should keep it that way. A country for everybody.”