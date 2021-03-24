I have been single for so long that I am very used to doing things my own way. I have a routine for the week and weekends, my normal meals, regular TV shows and guilty pleasures. Ben has also been single for awhile and is set in his ways as well, so merging the two lifestyles together has been an adjustment.
I have a Type A personality that is full of lists, plans, cleaning, organizing, etc. Ben is more relaxed and takes everything as it comes. When we spend the night at my house, there is a meal already planned and we eat at a normal hour with everything on the table at the same time. Dinner at Ben’s means going to the store, figuring out what to make on the spot, and usually eating in courses because he can’t seem to figure out how long it takes for meat vs vegetables to cook. My bed is always made, and at Ben’s we usually end up putting the sheets back on after they have been piled on the bed from doing laundry.
Recently, I have noticed that I am spending most of my evenings and weekends with him and my normal laundry and grocery shopping on Sundays has gone by the wayside. I am more relaxed and don’t get as anxious when something is out of place. While this is a positive, I have also noticed I am not making as much time for the other relationships in my life.
I used to fill my evenings and weekends with walks and socially distanced outdoor drinks with friends, and my mom and I had a weekly lunch date on Saturday or Sunday to catch up over takeout, but I can’t remember the last time I did any of those things. I am very happy in my new routine with Ben, but I can’t help wondering if I have lost myself a little bit in this relationship. Am I sacrificing my other relationships for my new one? How can I balance everyone without anyone feeling left out? Cheers to new routines!
