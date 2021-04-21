I have recently found myself scrolling through my Facebook Memories. I am not sure where this urge to look at my past is coming from, but it has become an almost daily activity. There are memories that I can’t remember, messages from friends I have lost touch with, pictures of exes, and many fond memories that make me smile. I find myself looking at a lot of the pictures and thinking if only I could tell that girl what I know now.
I can’t help but think of how differently my life would have turned out if I had made different choices. What if I let go of that relationship sooner or never got into it in the first place? Why was I friends with those people and how could I have let their opinions matter so much to me? I wonder what happened to some of my better friends and how we lost touch. Should I reach back out now or is that weird?
I have been seeing a lot of messages and photos of Evan, the first love from college that broke my heart and then resurfaced this summer after moving back to Idaho. I vividly remember crying in a parking lot after we broke up, listening to Heart on the radio, and thinking I would never love again. There was another photo of some flowers I received from a guy I had forgotten I even dated. I remember being interested in his friend, but he wasn’t interested in me, so I thought I had settled for Kevin. He was so sweet to me and deserved better than I ever gave him. I was happy to see that Kevin appears to be happily married with a couple cute kiddos.
Do you find yourself having these moments as well? Do you look back on previous relationships or points in your life and wonder how you got out of that situation or ask yourself what was I thinking? While some memories are tougher to relive than others, I am glad I lived them. I wouldn’t be me without those relationships, adventures, drunk nights, etc. Cheers to the future and creating more memories!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.