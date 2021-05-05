Dating is hard for everyone, but we all have that one friend that it just seems to be the hardest for. I was that friend for many years, and my friend Rachel is that person for me. Rachel was in a verbally abusive marriage for a long time and finally got the courage to leave a couple years ago. We all encouraged her to be single and focus on herself and her kids, but 2 months of that and she was lonely and eager to date.
The first guy she found was a Christian Grey of sorts. He liked to dominate women and had an array of fetishes. The second guy was a born-again Christian that after 3 months of just kissing said he was saving himself for marriage. Then there were the random Facebook messages from guys, flirting at the gym, and online dating apps. That is where Rachel meant Trent.
Trent is also recently divorced and came on strong as a successful businessman, devoted dad, outgoing, and good in bed. However, Trent has a friend named Katie that is always around for family events and Sunday dinners. He claims there is nothing there, but they also met online and only a couple months before Rachel came in the picture. This relationship has caused some problems in their relationship but isn’t the worst part.
In addition to Trent spending more time with Katie than Rachel, he also appears to still be on the apps. Rachel’s business partner matched with him on Bumble LAST WEEK! For those of you that don’t know the terms and conditions of Bumble, you cannot be matched unless you have been active within the last 30 days. When confronted about this, Trent denied being on Bumble and said he must have forgotten to delete his profile when he deleted the app.
We are all trying to coach Rachel to kick Trent to the curb, but she keeps coming up with excuses. So, I thought I would bring this up to you, would you say enough is enough with Trent and his gaggle of ladies? Or would you stay and try to figure out a way to incorporate Katie into your relationship and trust that Bumble made a mistake and kept his account active? Cheers to moving onward and upward!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle