A Male Perspective
A couple weeks ago I wrote a column about my friend Rachel’s relationship with Trent. An email response from a male reader afterwards caught my eye. As a recap, I wrote about how my friend’s boyfriend spends a lot of time with a female friend that he also met online, and it makes her uncomfortable. While I still stand firm in my opinion of this relationship, my reader brought up some interesting points and with his permission, I am sharing them with you.
Let’s call this reader, Ryan. Ryan could relate to Trent since they are both successful businessmen, devoted dads, outgoing, and good in bed. He is divorced and when he got back in the dating game decided he would challenge himself to date 50 women. Not sleep with, just date. The women he went out with were aware of this goal and while most were one-and-done, some turned intimate and became longer term. Some of these longer-term relationships went on while he continued to date other women, but everyone involved was made aware of the situation and appeared to be fine with the other dates.
Ryan brings this up because he does not feel that Rachel deserves to think she is in an exclusive relationship this early on. You only can be exclusive if both parties have agreed to it. It is only then that she should dump him if he is not living up to his end of the bargain. Rachel either needs to be ok with his relationship with his friend Katie or dump Trent. He brings up another valid point that in dating all these women, Ryan was able to form some great friendships that remain in place today.
I love hearing from men and learning how they think. Rachel and Trent did agree to be exclusive, and my latest update is that he is spending less time with Katie so hopefully that all works out. However, Ryan’s email has me wondering how many men and women have found themselves in relationships where they continue to see other people 4-6 months into a relationship. Cheers to playing the field!
—Anonymously Single
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle