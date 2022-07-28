BEST ATV DEALER
CARL’S CYCLE SALES
Since 1966, family-owned Carl’s has been Idaho’s largest Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Polaris, and Suzuki Powersports dealership with a pro staff nationally recognized as go-to performance specialists and a top reputation as the shop for Polaris engine and suspension work. carlscycle.com
Finalists: Birds of Prey Motorsports birdsofpreymotorsports.com, Snake River Yamaha snakeriveryamaha.com
BEST AUTO DEALER SERVICE DEPARTMENT
PETERSON TOYOTA
Historic and family-owned, for 90 years, Peterson clients are often 3rd and 4th generation customers and have bought and serviced multiple cars with them. They offer 10 brands and five locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa. petersontoyota.net
Finalists: Bronco Motors broncomotors.com, Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise boisesubaru.com
BEST AUTO REPAIR COMPANY
BRONCO MOTORS
Consistently high reviews and a dedicated team of technicians are all part of Bronco Motors’ everyday business practices. With six dealerships in downtown Boise, Fairview Auto Row, and the Idaho Center Auto Mall, their enormous inventories of all-wheel-drive SUVs, sedans, and trucks make one-stop sales and service easy.
Finalists: Glass Monkey glassmonkeywindshields.com, John’s Auto Care Center johnsautocare.com
BEST CAR WASH/DETAIL SHOP
J’S ULTIMATE HAND CAR WASH
Since 1991, Jason “J” Smullin has worked in the car wash business and has been the owner of J’s since 2004. They help people who have often been turned away by other car washes. And make hand-washing any vehicle affordable. ultimatehandcarwash.com
Finalists: Epic Shine Car Wash epicshine.com, Mister Car Wash mistercarwash.com
BEST NEW CAR DEALER
Larry H. Miller Subaru
“We never mark up our vehicles over MSRP!” With a promise like that, no wonder Larry H. Miller Subaru has snagged the top-est marks in customer satisfaction. The Larry Miller VIP difference is “changing the way you buy cars.” boisesubaru.com boisesubaru.com
Finalists: Bronco Motors broncomotors.com, Peterson petersontoyota.net
BEST RV DEALER
BISH’S RV OF
MERIDIAN
For over 30 years, Bish’s RV has expanded from its original location in Idaho Falls, ID, to dealerships with locations across the USA. They offer free yearly winterization, priority service, exclusive Diamond Club memberships, and more. bishs.com
Finalists: Bretz RV & Marine bretzrv.com, Happy Camper RV Sales TOO! www.facebook.com/Happy-Camper-RV-Sales-Too-516316892531574/
BEST USED CAR DEALER
BRONCO MOTORS
Every used vehicle they sell comes with a free car fax report and is inspected and reconditioned by its factory-trained technicians. In addition, bronco-certified pre-owned cars come with up to 3 month/3,000 mile bumper to bumper peace of mind warranty and a complimentary loaner car for life. broncomotors.com
Finalists: Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise boisesubaru.com, Treasure Valley Subaru tvsubaru.com