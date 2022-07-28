...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Please read the historical timeline of employee-owned Franklin, consistently winning awards in the large employer category. From their two colorful founders with an inclusive employee vision to tales of Evel Knievel’s gravestone, it’s a diamond in the Gem State. franklinbuildingsupply.com
Finalists: First Rate Property Management boiseproperty.management, Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store youthranch.org
BEST ECO-FRIENDLY BUSINESS
LOST GROVE BREWING
Since 2017, the 70-seat taproom next to the brewing facility boasts large windows separating the space to knock back beers on tap, local wine, cider, and Kombucha. In addition, rotating local food trucks serve unique dishes daily. lostgrovebrewing.com
Serving second chances since 2003, this nonprofit gives disadvantaged and at-risk kids a leg up and into a career, teaching life skills and getting everyone to complete their GED while preparing them for the real world with marketable skills in the culinary arts. One of Boise’s very best nonprofits. lifeskitchen.org
Finalists: First Rate Property Management boiseproperty.management, Mad Swede Brewing Company madswedebrewing.com
BEST PLACE TO HOST A WORK EVENT
THE ANGRY EASEL PAINT PARTIES
Michelle Brotzman started the Angry Easel to create a fun, family-friendly space perfect for work gatherings. So go with your kids, your family, and your friends. She adds: “[The Easel] is a safe place to feel comfortable to create memories and masterpieces at an affordable price.” theangryeasel.com