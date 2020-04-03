If you thought you missed your chance to vote for Best of Boise nominations, think again. Voting has been extended until Monday, April 27.
The top five contenders from each category will move on to the final round of voting. The rest stays the same, but here's a quick run-down regardless:
- You don't have to vote in every category, though we'd sure like it if you did!
- You also don't have to vote all at once. You can always log back in and keep voting.
Keep in mind, local businesses may buy advertising on the ballot. These are paid advertisements, and not an indication of our preference.
You can vote from a computer, phone or tablet. Once you do vote, share a comment as to why you chose that nominee. Those comments will be shared in the Best of Boise issue, but fear not, we won't name you.
Once the nomination process is over, you'll have from Tuesday, April 28, through Thursday, May 28, to vote for the finalists. Finalists are, well, final; there won't be any write-ins.
Last, but certainly not least, turn off any cookie blockers you may have running so the ballot will load properly.
Happy voting!