Deciding the Best of Boise has just kicked off, and there are a few things to know. First, the timeline to nominate your favorite spots in Boise is between Wednesday, March 4, and Friday, March 27. Second, only the top five contenders move on to the final round.
You can find the nomination form here.
Here’s the 101 before you vote:
You can vote in as many or as few categories as you want. An incomplete ballot won’t prevent you from submitting.
You don’t have to complete your ballot all at once. Log back in any time between March 4 and 27 to continue filling out your ballot.
Some local businesses have bought advertisements on the Best of Boise page. That doesn’t indicate Boise Weekly’s preference.
You can vote on a computer, tablet or mobile device.
Feel free to leave a comment about why you selected the choices that you did, and we’ll share those comments in our Best of Boise issue. Have no fear, we won’t identify you.
Voting doesn’t stop with the nominations, however. On Friday, April 3, the finalists for Best of Boise will be announced. Voting begins that day and runs through Tuesday, April 28.
Now for what to keep in mind for the final round of voting:
There are no write-ins—whichever items are in front of you, that’s what you’ve got to work with.
There’s a maximum of five candidates in each category, though some may have less.
Just like the nomination process, you don’t have to vote for every category, and you don’t have to finish in one sitting.
Make sure you turn off your cookie blockers on your web browser, otherwise the ballot won’t load properly. Happy voting!