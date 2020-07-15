Whether a crystal clear and freezing mountain lake or one of the many stunning rivers that wind through Idaho, the Gem State is full of opportunities to partake in river sports. Idaho River Sports is at the forefront of providing the Treasure Valley with reliable gear, rentals and classes. Situated perfectly by the very popular Whitewater Park and Quinn’s Pond, Idaho River Sports has been an institution to local paddleboarders and kayak enthusiasts since its inception in 1987. The water sports store also offers classes and clinics that aim at supporting newcomers in being comfortable in the water and part of Boise’s boating community. Some of the classes offered include stand-up paddle boarding introductory classes and, a fan favorite, SUP yoga classes. Do you want to enjoy a relaxing day on the Boise River or Quinn’s Pond but don’t have the right equipment? Idaho River Sports offers inflatable SUP, canoe and kayak rentals that are the perfect solutions for this predicament. While the store does carry locally produced paddling and outdoor products from Idaho- and Northwest-based companies, they have so much more to offer. The owners, Jo and Stan, are founders of kayaking competitions in Idaho, as well as being supporters of river conservation. Idaho River Sports is the self-proclaimed first stand up paddle board specialists in Idaho. Whether you are a seasoned veteran and fan of water sports or if you are just starting out, Idaho River Sports is the spot for you.