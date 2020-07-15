Sage Yoga & Wellness
Sage Yoga Studio has come up from second place, narrowly edging out previous winner Hollywood Market Yoga for the title of Best Yoga Studio. This year, though, is the only year Sage Yoga & Wellness will hold the top spot, as it is closing its doors this year. Thank you Sage Yoga & Wellness for serving the Treasure Valley. sageyogaboise.com
2nd Place: Hollywood Market Yoga, hmyboise.com/class-schedule/
3rd Place: Body Calm Studio | Yoga • Massage • Wellness, bodycalmstudio.com