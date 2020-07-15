Warm Springs Golf Course
There has never been a better place to relax on the green. Warm Springs Golf Course is positioned perfectly near the Boise River, featuring 18 holes. The course offers lessons to all ages, as well as several leagues and tournaments. This is the ideal place for both beginners and more experienced golf junkees, with beautiful scenery and a well-maintained course. warmspringsgolfcourse.com
2nd Place: Falcon Crest Golf Club, falconcrestgolf.com
3rd Place: BanBury Golf Course, banburygolf.com