Boise Bicycle Project
Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) is the perfect combination of community connection, amazing gear, and great people. Aside from the shop, this nonprofit aims to bring Boise together through affordable and refurbished bicycles. BBP has several community building programs that give people the opportunity to earn a bike by simply volunteering in the shop. “We believe the bicycle can be a tool to create positive social change,” the website states, and BBP lives up to its promise. boisebicycleproject.org
2nd Place: George’s Cycles, georgescycles.com
3rd Place: Idaho Mountain Touring, idahomountaintouring.com