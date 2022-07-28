BEST ATHLETIC STORE
REI
A one-stop superstore for high-quality outdoor gear and apparel, plus REI Co-op and Co-op Cycles. They follow fair trade manufacturing practices, to putting profits to good use, as they make it easier for customers to shop their values. rei.com
Finalists: Idaho Mountain Touring idahomountaintouring.com, Shu’s Idaho Running Company idahorunningcompany.com
BEST BICYCLE STORE
GEORGE’S
CYCLES
Just walk in to George’s Cycles and feel the passion for cycling. Their knowledgeable staff’s superb service and inventory of the highest quality products earn them high marks. Regardless of your level of ability, they will enhance every customer’s cycling experience. georgescycles.com
Finalists: Bob’s Bicycles bobs-bicycles.com, Idaho Mountain Touring idahomountaintouring.com
BEST BOARD SHOP
THE BOARDROOM
Since 1995, what was a seasonal business now has two full-time stores with an educated and professional staff and huge selection of unique and specialty products. Plus they host several annual events for the community. boardroomboise.com
Finalists: Idaho River Sports idahoriversports.com, McU Sports mcusports.com
BEST FITNESS CENTER/GYM
STRAIGHT BLAST GYM - SBG
Fun fitness training sessions that are challenging and varied will build lean muscle, burn fat, improve your endurance, flexibility and balance. SBG uses plyometrics, moderate free-weights, Suples, and TRX Training Systems. sbgidaho.com
Finalists: DOPE Boxing dopeboxing.com, Volition Fitness volitionfit.com
BEST GOLF COURSE
WARM SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
A family-friendly 18-hole championship course shaded by mature trees, minutes from downtown Boise set against the banks of the Boise River. This course has spacious fairways, well-tended greens, numerous ponds, and scenic views of the Boise Foothills. warmspringsgolfcourse.com
Finalists: Quail Hollow Golf Course quailhollowboise.com, Shadow Valley Golf Course shadowvalley.com
BEST LOCAL SPORTS TEAM
IDAHO
STEELHEADS
Hockey is big in Idaho. The Steelheads have consistently averaged 4,000+ fans per game in the 5,006-capacity Idaho Central Arena- about 80% of capacity has our team among the ECHL leaders in attendance percentage of capacity, creating a home-ice advantage that is among the best in the league. idahosteelheads.com
Finalists: Boise Broncos Football Team broncosports.com/sports/football, Boise State University - All Teams broncosports.com
BEST MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
STRAIGHT BLAST GYM - SBG
By the numbers, Straight Blast Gym offers eight forms of martial arts, and 50+ locations offering world class training in self-defense, combat athletics, and fitness, as well as physical, mental, and emotional growth. sbgidaho.com
Finalists: The Base Jiu Jitsu Boise jiujitsuboise.com, The PIT Idaho thepitidaho.com
BEST OUTDOOR GEAR STORE
Outdoor
Exchange
Since 2012, this has been the place to go to buy and consign “high-end gently-used gear and clothing for human-powered recreation.” So says OE’s website, and so says every passionate outdoors person who’s ever shopped there.outdoor-exchange.com
FInalists: Idaho Mountain Touring idahomountaintouring.com, REI rei..com
BEST PLACE TO PLAY POOL/THROW DARTS
MULLIGANS’
PUB & EATERY
An unpretentious divey fun bar where friendly staff, pool, darts, cold brews and tasty tunes are only equalled by the boisterous patio people watching. facebook.com/pages/Mulligans
Finalists: Q’s Billiards & Eatery qsbilliard.com, Section 37 Ax Room section37axeroom.com
BEST YOGA/PILATES STUDIO
TRUE NORTH YOGA
True North Yoga offers yoga classes, workshops in the North End. Owners Naomi Jones and Paul Graham are long time yoga students and teachers in Boise who welcome all levels. truenorthyoga.co
Finalists: Hollywood Market Yoga & Massage hmyboise.com, YogaSix yogasix.com