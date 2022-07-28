BEST ANTIQUES/COINS
& COLLECTIBLES
ANTIQUE WORLD MALL
AND THE ANNEX
Antique World Mall is retro-cool, affordable Americana, antiques, and vintage finds from midcentury modern to Victorian style. In 30,000 square feet are 160+ dealers who dazzle you with collectible decor, farmhouse-style furniture, rustic-luxe metal, vinyl, retro-style clothing, and more. antiqueworldmall.com
Finalists: Boise’s Best Marketplace facebook.com/BoisesBestMarketplace, State Street Antiques state-street-antiques.business.site/
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
JIM’S
The floor is filled with brands you know and respect, with a sales staff who has been around long enough to guide you to the correct new fill-in-the-blank. Make sure to carve out a few hours as the in-house and orderable selections are deceptively enormous. jimsappliance.com
Finalists: Chf Home Furnishings shopchf.com, Express Appliance expressapplianceid.com
BEST BOOKSTORE
REDISCOVERED BOOKSHOP
An independent bookstore that began in 2006 to create a place where people could find books and conversation. Since then, Rediscovered Books and their expert staff have matched people with the right books and hosted great author events, bringing the community together. rdbooks.org
Finalists: Barnes & Noble barnesandnoble.com, Boise’s Best Marketplace facebook.com/BoisesBestMarketplace
BEST CANDY SHOP
GOODY’S SODA FOUNTAIN
Handmade chocolates and the best ice cream experience are made weekly in Hyde Park, Boise, with rich, high-quality cream and premium ingredients. When you take a bite or lick of Goody’s ice cream, you taste 33 years of experience. goodyssodafountain.com
Finalists: Lee’s Candies leescandies.com,
The Chocolat Bar thechocolatbar.com
BEST COMPUTER /
COMPUTER REPAIR
BOISE’S BEST MARKETPLACE
The marketplace is 14,000 square feet with 35 vendors, including Hardcore Computer vendor David Guenthart. He does repairs, sales, and more. He says: “I specialize in custom gaming PCs, rendering, editing, 3D modeling, plus we offer a huge selection of used and new laptops.” Call him at 208-297-4009. hardcorecomputersllc.com
Finalists: 208GEEK 208geek.com, MacLife Boise Apple Premier Partner maclifeboise.com
BEST CONSIGNMENT/
THRIFT STORE
IDAHO YOUTH RANCH
THRIFT STORE
This huge non-profit employs 400+ people and has 68 years of helping with emergency shelter, residential care, youth and family therapy, job readiness training, adoption services, and more for kids and families. Their vast network of thrift stores funds their services. youthranch.org
Finalists: Assistance League of Boise assistanceleague.org/boise/, Ricochet Home Consignment ricochetboise.com
BEST ETHNIC MARKET
THE BASQUE MARKET
Come for the tapas, pintxos tidbits, delicacies for sale, wine, Iberian toiletries, and gifts from Espana and lovely Euskal Herria. Purchase “croquetas for a cause,” every month, they feature a different croqueta and donate a portion of the sale to causes they choose. thebasquemarket.com
Finalists: Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen alpenhausdelillc.com, Eyes of the World Imports eyesoftheworldimportsboise.com
BEST FLORIST SHOP
HILLCREST FLORAL
Since 1974, Hillcrest Floral has been a family-owned and operated business with one location serving the Treasure Valley. Their stunning floral arrangements and attention to detail make them a top pick. Hillcrestfloral.net
FInalists: Boise at its Best Flowers boiseatitsbestflowers.com, Hope Blooms Flowers & Things hopebloomsflowers.com
BEST FURNITURE STORE
RICOCHET HOME CONSIGNMENT
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, another attached giant room awaits, as it is curated like a retail experience yet boasts the finest in used furniture with loads of style and life left. The groupings and home decor accessories are endless. ricochetboise.com
Finalists: Chf Home Furnishings
shopchf.com, RC Willey rcwilley.com
BEST GAME STORE
FANTASTIC GAMES
Where do you find board games, card games, deck games, party games, story-telling games, strategy and tile games, and pretty much every game under the sun? Bingo! Which is also a game Fantastic Games carries in stock. fantasticgames.com
Finalists: GameStop gamestop.com, Phoenix Fire Games phoenix-fire-games.shoplightspeed.com
BEST GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY
EDWARDS GREENHOUSE
Transport yourself for a few hours as you find all plants, flowers, trees, and shrubs that love this zone and those considered exotic for the Gem State and need the TLC of indoors or a treehouse. Experts are here to help you create a Secret Garden. edwardsgreenhouse.com
Finalists: North End Organic Nursery northendnursery.com, Zamzows zamzows.com
BEST GIFT SHOP
MIXED GREENS - MODERN GIFTS
Save time and shop for gifts here, as this retail gift boutique in downtown Boise is laid out in a super fun way to find cards, candles, books, clothing, jewelry, ornaments, novelties, and more with a relaxed atmosphere and unique items no one else has. ilikemixedgreens.com
Finalists: Boise’s Best Marketplace facebook.com/BoisesBestMarketplace, Flying M flyingmcoffee.com
BEST GROCERY STORE – LOCAL
BOISE CO-OP
This healthy grocer began in 1973 and now counts over 32,000 members. Their bread and butter are fresh and homegrown delicious foods and natural body care products. The Co-op has four stores around the Treasure Valley. boise.coop
Finalists: M&W Markets mandwmarkets.com, Roots Zero Waste Market rootszerowastemarket.com
BEST GROCERY STORE – NATIONAL CHAIN
WINCO FOODS
Now in Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, Arizona, California, and all over Idaho, employee-owned WinCo Foods is a Certified Employee-Owned, an alliance of companies dedicated to building a voice for employee ownership. wincofoods.com
Finalists: Albertsons albertsons.com,
Trader Joe’s traderjoes.com
BEST JEWELRY STORE
BOISE’S BEST MARKETPLACE
Every type of jewelry, from the real deal to eye-catching costume vintage and unusual handmade pieces, can be found in this enormous indoor mart where the eclectic and unexpected are waiting around every corner. facebook.com/BoisesBestMarketplace
Finalists: Hendrickson’s Fine Jewelry hendricksonsjewelry.com, The Diamond Girls thediamondgirls.com
BEST MATTRESS STORE
PARMA FURNITURE CO.
People who know the business, the products, and the difference between a good and great mattress are hard to come by, and Parma’s team will guarantee you sleep like a baby after plunking down the cheddar. shopparmafurniture.com
Finalists: Boise Mattress boisemattress.com, Idaho Mattress idaho-mattress.com
BEST SHOE STORE
SHU’S IDAHO RUNNING COMPANY
Running requires a properly fitted shoe. Winging it online will not save your ankles, knees, and back. Podiatrists, chiropractors, and physical therapists love their 3D Foot Print system that finds the correct footwear for your sport and your feet. idahorunningcompany.com
Finalists: Dillard’s dillards.com,
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse dsw.com
BEST SKI SHOP
GREENWOOD’S SKI HAUS
Since 1957, Greenwood’s, named for founder Bob Greenwood, has offered various services, including rentals, leases, mounting, tuning, ski race tuning, waxing, delaminations, and custom boot fitting and repairs. greenwoodsskihaus.com
Finalists: McU Sports mcusports.com, Outdoor Exchange outdoor-exchange.com
BEST VAPE SHOP
VAPOR LOFT
Vapor Loft Chinden is the one-stop-shop with over 50 devices, 500 E-liquids, and a loyalty club called the Vapor Loft family. The business is owned by Tessa Lancaster, who lost both parents to lung cancer. vaporloftchinden.com
Finalists: Durity Vape and Smoke2 durityvapeandsmoke.com, VAPE boisevape.com
BEST WINE SHOP
BOISE CO-OP WINE SHOP
The Boise Co-op North End Wine Shop has a membership opportunity, a visit to their Uncorked! Wine Bar, where you can explore terrific selections and enjoy tasting events with themed flights. boise.coop/wine-shop
Finalists: A New Vintage Wine Shop anewvino.com, Swirl Wine Shop & Lounge swirl-wine-shop-lounge.business.site