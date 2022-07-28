BEST ALLERGIST
JOHN JEPPSON, MD – ST. LUKE’S
Dr. Jeppson went to the University of Utah and completed his residency at Primary Children’s Medical Center and then his fellowship at the National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory. He is board certified in allergy and immunology medicine. stlukesonline.org/health-services/providers/jeppson-john
Finalists: Heidi Peters, NP - Boise Valley Asthma & Allergy bvaac.com, Neeta Talreja, MD - The Allergy Group theallergygroup.com
BEST BARTENDER/SERVER
JOHN BARLEYCORN –
WHISKEY BAR
Described by his coworkers as “the peoples’ bartender,” John Barleycorn claims to be “ombibulous,” a man with vast knowledge of the brown spirits who enjoys libations of any nature. A wise craftsman and connoisseur with a refined palate, his mission is to find and share the finest whiskies.
Finalists: Eric Schweitzer - Press & Pony pressandpony.com, Katie Rau - Slicks slicks-bar.edan.io
BEST CHEF
ROBERT WALKER –
BISCUIT & HOGs
Robert Walker has helped make Biscuit & Hogs nearly as famous as its sister company, The Original Sunrise Cafe. The Original Sunrise Cafe opened its doors in 1988 and has grown to be one of the most prominent restaurant brands in Idaho. You can expect Robert Walker’s B&H to supply the same great food, amazing customer service, and healthy portions as The Original Sunrise Cafe but with a twist.
Finalists: Chef Dan Ansotegui ansots.com, Christina Murray - Season and Taste https://chefchristinamurray.com/
BEST COLUMNIST/REPORTER
BETSY RUSSELL –
IDAHO PRESS
A great investigative reporter follows the leads, fills in the shadows of the story with the truth, and keeps their head down as their work upholds democracy and the American way. And that is what Betsy does every day of the week. idahopress.com/users/profile/brussell/
Finalists: Tim Woodward - Idaho Press idahopress.com, Tracy Bringhurst - Boise Weekly idahopress.com/boiseweekly/
BEST DJ
MELLISSA PAUL – MY 102.7
Mellissa has her finger on the Treasure Valley’s pulse on the air and even on KTVB. A Boise native and award-winning broadcast professional, she has 20+ years of experience as a TV host, news anchor, meteorologist, reporter, and popular radio personality. my1027fm.com/shows/afternoons-with-melissa-paul/
Finalists: DJ Brochacho m.facebook.com/iambrochacho/, Harley Innocent facebook.com/HarleyInnocentsMadLove/
BEST HAIRSTYLIST
SAVANNAH KING –
BLACK LABEL CO.
Are you looking for that perfect ombre or balayage effect, or do you need the killer blonde locks or a low light glow? Extensions, cuts, and color are where Savannah rules in the Nampa salon. facebook.com/bblack.llabel
Finalists: Daisy Mae Garner - Boise House of Beauty bohoboise.com, Shelby Smart - Stature Salon staturesalon.com
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY/SHOW
JOEY & LAUREN – MY 102.7
High school friends now married with kids, Joey and Lauren are dynamic together, and their famous segments like Make Up or Break Up, Phone Jenks, and That Awkward Moment, to trying the latest challenges or trends is great fun. my1027fm.com/shows/joey-and-lauren/
Finalists: Ken Bass - The River 94.9 krvb.itmwpb.com/show/ken-bass/, Mellissa Paul – My 102.7 my1027fm.com/shows/afternoons-with-melissa-paul/
BEST TV PERSONALITY
Maggie O’Mara –
KTVB-Channel 7
Mornings rock with O’Mara, whose wit, intelligence, heart, and insight into the community-at-large make this mother of five an actual role model, along with being a trusted and respected news source who cares deeply about Boise. ktvb.com
Finalists: Brian Holmes - KTVB-Channel 7 ktvb.com, Scott Dorval - KIVI- Channel 6 kivitv.com
BEST WEATHER REPORTER
LARRY GEBERT –
KTVB-CHANNEL 7
We all miss Larry Gebert, who died suddenly this year. He was the face and spirit of many nonprofit events and charitable fundraisers. His morning presence on KTVB lifted everyone. Larry was a devoted family man and a beloved and deeply missed dear friend of the Treasure Valley. ktvb.com
Finalists: Bri Eggers - KTVB-Channel 7 ktvb.com, Scott Dorval - KIVI-Channel 6 kivitv.com