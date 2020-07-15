The Women’s and Children’s Alliance is a leader in our community in providing necessary services to the men, women and children healing from domestic abuse and sexual assault. The nonprofit states that its vision is “to foster a community where individuals thrive in safe, healthy relationships.” They supply the community with support that includes two 24-hour crisis hotlines, a domestic abuse shelter, safety planning assistance, and court advocacy. The Women’s and Children’s Alliance also offers programs like therapy, support groups and classes to assist in life skills. Through a partnership with the Idaho Youth Ranch, clients at the Women’s and Children’s Alliance will have access to the Youth Ranch’s skills-based job training. These opportunities are provided for free, and they reach four counties in Idaho, which is about 30% of Idaho’s population. Such extensive and thorough services would not be possible without its ambassadors, volunteers and donators. wcaboise.org