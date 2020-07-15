The Discovery Center offers a wide variety of STEM-themed hands-on kits, toys and gifts. All purchases made from the gift shop aid in supporting the center’s mission of constructing and maintaining its 150 hands-on exhibits and non-traditional educational programming. This is especially impactful as the center is a nonprofit that does not rely on state or federal funding. As Idaho’s favorite hands-on science center, the Discovery Center works every day to create a safe space for all to explore. The STEM store allows guests to bring a piece of the center home with them, a reminder that STEM is for everyone. Some of the special products patrons can expect to find include things like edible chemistry sets, kinetic art and novelty food. The store offers an amazing opportunity for adults to rekindle the joy of learning and to spark a love for science, technology, engineering and math in children. dcidaho.org